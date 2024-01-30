Reporting Of Granting Of Tryg Shares To Allan Kragh Thaysen (CFO) And Alexandra Bastkær Winther (CCO)

Group CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen has been granted 2,494 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 367,366. Group CCO Alexandra Bastkær Winther has been granted 2,403 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 353,961. Granting of the shares are related to the RSA Scandinavia transaction in 2020.

