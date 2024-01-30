Accompany Health Launches To Care For Low-Income Patients With Complex Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Company Raises $56 Million Series A Funding Round

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accompany Health , a primary, behavioral, and social care provider for low-income patients with complex needs, announced its launch today with $56 million in Series A funding from investors including Venrock, ARCH Venture Partners, IVP, Granite Capital Management, and Evidenced. The company recently began serving 8,000 patients in Detroit in partnership with a major national health plan.



“Despite significant innovation in primary care over the past decade, vulnerable patients still face significant barriers to getting the care they need,” said Dr. Rahul Rajkumar, CEO and founder of Accompany Health.“To deliver the dignified, high-quality care these patients deserve but rarely receive, Accompany Health will walk alongside them for their entire care journey.”

Accompany Health is built specifically to provide care to traditionally underserved populations on a large scale. Accompany Health brings together primary care, behavioral health, and social care services to provide patients access to comprehensive, team-based care to help them achieve their health goals. Offering at-home visits, virtual care, and 24/7 support, Accompany Health can serve as a patient's primary care provider or collaborate with their existing doctor.

Accompany Health is led by a group of seasoned executives and clinicians with unrivaled expertise in value-based care and serving underserved populations.

“We know that low-income patients with complex needs have the most serious gaps in care and drive a huge percentage of health care costs, but innovators haven't focused enough on them,” said Dr. Bob Kocher, a founder and board member of Accompany Health as well as a partner at Venrock.“Accompany Health has assembled a world-class team with a deep dedication to serving those most in need -- and with the experience with technology and care delivery to get it done.”

Accompany Health's other board members include: Stephanie Lovell, formerly of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; Vivian Riefberg of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia; and Bryan Roberts of Venrock.

About Accompany Health

Accompany Health is on a mission to give low-income patients with complex needs the dignified, high-quality care they deserve but rarely receive. A primary, behavioral, and social care provider, Accompany Health walks alongside patients for their entire care journey, offering at-home and virtual care, as well as 24/7 support. Accompany Health can serve as a patient's primary care provider or collaborate with their existing one, and, above all else, is oriented around helping patients achieve their health goals. Partnering with innovative payors, Accompany Health is powered by remarkable care teams, elegant technology, and a commitment to evidence-based practice. The company is led by a team with unrivaled expertise in value-based care who have dedicated their careers to serving those most overlooked by our health care system, and it is backed by a group of leading investors who share their mission, including Venrock, ARCH Venture Partners, IVP, Granite Capital Management, and Evidenced.

Media Contact:

...th