Nighthawk Receives Proceeds Of $3.25 Million In Connection With Sale Of Non-Core Intellectual Property And Issuance Of A Low Interest Bearing Note

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK) (“NightHawk” or the“Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has sold additional none-core IP. Additionally, the Company received proceeds of $2.25 million from a note issued pursuant to the terms of the previously announced divestiture of non-core assets ( the“Note”). The Note bears interest at an annual rate of 1% and, subject to stockholder approval, would be convertible into shares of NightHawk's common stock at $0.39281 per share, an 8% premium to the closing price of the Company's common stock on January 29, 2024.



Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk Biosciences, commented,“Receipt of these funds is particularly timely as it strengthens our balance sheet and provides us additional working capital to further accelerate our growth. The sale of this intellectual property is consistent with our strategy to divest non-core assets in order to focus on our Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, which is gaining significant traction in the market.”

Additional details related to the sale of the IP and the Note are included in the Company's Form 8-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NightHawk Biosciences, through its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit: or , and also follow us on Twitter.

