(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative new Galaxy SystemTM deployed as part of commitment to improving the health of residents in the central San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to better the lives of all those who live in California's growing San Joaquin Valley, Community Regional Medical Center is proud to announce its use of the groundbreaking Galaxy System for the earlier diagnosis of lung cancer. Community Regional is the first hospital in California to use this new technology.



Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the country. But today, it can be difficult for physicians to properly find and biopsy lung nodules, delaying diagnosis and complicating treatment.

The Galaxy System from Noah Medical is a new, state-of-the-art robotic platform that enables physicians to navigate to and locate lung nodules with greater precision and accuracy than current robotic platforms. Its“Tool-in-Lesion” TiLT+ Technology has been shown to achieve 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy in a preclinical trial, and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 90-95% diagnostic yield in a human trial .

With Galaxy, Community Regional physicians can now diagnose and treat lung nodules sooner and reduce the potential for infection because of Galaxy's single-use bronchoscope, the first of its kind in robotic bronchoscopy.

Community Regional's Dr. Pravachan Hegde is the first physician in the state and West Coast to use the Galaxy System and is fellowship trained and board certified in interventional pulmonology. Dr. Hegde has advanced training in comprehensive thoracic endoscopy techniques and interventional pulmonology and is the only fellowship-trained board certified advanced thoracic endoscopist/interventional pulmonologist in the Central Valley.

“Lung cancer can be a particularly lethal killer in the periphery of the lung, where it's difficult to locate and remove,” said Dr. Hegde.“The Galaxy System changes the game, helping us save more lives by making it easier to find and eradicate problem areas sooner. I'm excited that Community Regional is the first in California to make this new technology available, giving San Joaquin Valley residents access to the world's most cutting-edge lung biopsy capabilities.”

About Community Health System

Community Health System has grown to include: Community Medical Centers' four hospitals, which provide the majority of Fresno County's hospital care and expertise typically found only in larger cities; Community Provider Network, our physician support division that includes Community Health Partners, a fast-growing medical foundation consisting of primary and specialty care providers; and Community Care Health, one of the region's largest HMO health plans.

Media contact:

Mary Lisa Russell

559-284-1907

...