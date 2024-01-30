Sensus Healthcare To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call On Thursday, February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link . Upon registration participants will receive a unique dial in number that will permit them to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing, 1-844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link , which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until March 8th, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 4664378 – followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100TM, SRT-100+TM and SRT-100 VisionTM systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including its needleless TransDermal Infusion SystemTM, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit .

