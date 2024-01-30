Adherence Packaging Market Size Worth USD 1,686.6 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adherence packaging market size was USD 917.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. High percentage of non-adherence to medication among patients is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Adherence packaging helps patients to take their medications on time and stay on track and improve health outcomes. Higher patient-physician discordance, which results in lower patient satisfaction, is one of the main causes of non-adherence. The percentage of non-adherence varies greatly; in various studies, it has been reported to range between 10% to 92%. About half of this non-adherence is willful, and other patients either are not aware that they are not taking their prescriptions as directed or the regimen is simply too complicated.

In addition, technological advancements, such as remote dispensing systems, is also leading to higher demand for adherence packaging, hence driving revenue growth of the market. There are now commercially accessible innovative digital technology solutions that enable and monitor real-time medication consumption.

However, high initial cost of installing such packaging solutions is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Adherence packaging sometimes requires specialized tools and technology, which may be costly for pharmacies and healthcare organizations to buy and maintain. In addition, continuous expenses for replacing packaging supplies and hiring new workers may be high. Particularly smaller institutions or those with tight budgets may be discouraged from implementing adherence packaging solutions as a result of these financial obstacles. In order to justify the original investment and recurring costs, it is also necessary to carefully assess the return on investment in terms of increased medication adherence.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global adherence packaging market has been segmented into unit-dose packaging systems and multi-dose packaging systems. The unit-dose packaging systems segment is sub-segmented into blister card packaging systems and pouch/strip packaging systems. The multi-dose packaging systems segment is also sub-segmented into blister card packaging systems and pouch/strip packaging systems. The multi-dose packaging systems segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global adherence packaging market during the forecast period. Development of multi-dose packaging methods have proven to be crucial since drug management has become essential for healthcare.

Material Insights:

On the basis of material, the global adherence packaging market has been segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. The plastic segment is sub-segmented into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), rigid PVC, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and others. The plastic segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global adherence packaging market during the forecast period. This is because blister packs and pouches made of plastic offer good barrier protection, shielding the pharmaceuticals from moisture, light, and air. These package options allow versatility in design and customization, as well as being lightweight and affordable. In addition, plastic packaging allows for easier opening and administration and improves medicine visibility, supporting patient convenience and medication adherence.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global adherence packaging market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. The integration of adherence packaging systems has been made easier by rising acceptance of cutting-edge healthcare technology and availability of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, increasing presence of leading industry players and their ongoing Research & Development (R&D) activities is another key factor driving market revenue growth in this region.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global adherence packaging market over the forecast period attributed to increasing need to reduce medication waste in this region. For instance, the packaging regulations of the European Union (EU) have undergone several revisions and amendments. These modifications include increasing the recycling goals for packaging waste and adding new waste avoidance and reuse requirements for countries within the EU. In addition, rising requirement for long-term drug adherence as well as increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses are also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period

