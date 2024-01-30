(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spasticity Treatment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global spasticity treatment market is projected to achieve an impressive growth trajectory with an expected increase of USD 1.61 billion during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Propelling at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, this surge is primarily fueled by a constellation of key factors.

Numerous dimensions including drug therapy, physical therapy, and surgical treatment are being studied within the market. A notable rise in chronic diseases and health conditions has significantly driven this development, coupled with state-of-the-art technologies in drug delivery gaining prominence. Moreover, the emergence of botulinum toxins and cannabinoids has offered new pathways in spasticity management.

The spasticity treatment realm encompasses varied end-users ranging from hospitals to home care settings, offering extensive therapeutic solutions. Geographical segment analysis predicates that regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) will showcase substantial market progression.

The landscape is further energized by the advent of groundbreaking neurostimulation devices, earmarked as a pivotal augmentation in treatment modalities. Additionally, a surge in awareness and the adoption of teleservices such as telemedicine and remote monitoring are anticipated to perpetuate demand and accessibility in spasticity treatment.

This industry analysis presents a granular view, where market size, forecast, and comprehensive scrutinization of market dynamics are detailed. With the rising sophistication of treatment options and the general market environment, stakeholders and healthcare providers are poised to benefit from these pivotal insights.

As healthcare continues to evolve swiftly, leveraging emerging growth opportunities is key for companies invested in the spasticity treatment market. The report embodies an in-depth vendor landscape, complete with qualitative and quantitative research, to forecast an accurate depiction of market growth.

Ensuring a holistic approach, the study utilizes a tailored combination of primary and secondary resources, where data aggregation is achieved via study, synthesis, and summation from diverse inputs. A curated list of notable vendors, which include industry stalwarts such as Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific Corp., enriches the report's utility for players seeking to augment their market position.

With this report, operators in the spasticity treatment marketplace can sensitize their strategic planning to absorb multi-faceted information on profit matrices, competitive dynamics, and promotional nuances necessary for informed decision-making.

The spasticity treatment market is segmented as below:

By Type



Drug therapy

Physical therapy Surgical treatment

By End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Home care settings

Specialty clinics Diagnostic centers

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

Companies Profiled



Abbott Laboratories

Axonics Inc.

BioWave Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

BrainsWay Ltd.

electroCore Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic Plc

NEURONETICS Inc.

Nevro Corp.

OMRON Corp.

PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Rady Childrens Hospital San Diego

Saebo Inc

Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

ShiraTronics

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd. Thync Global Inc.

