UAPC Unveils Innovative Live Streaming Projects And Expands Into Restaurant Management And Cannabis Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, FL, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS: UAPC), a multifaceted holding company specializing in private equity, strategic mergers, acquisitions, and consulting services, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking live streaming projects that will revolutionize fundraising opportunities for youth sports nationwide.

Our live streaming projects will provide fundraising opportunities for kids sports of all ages nationwide. We expect launch by this summer for leagues and travel ball venues. We project generating $10-15 million in revenue by year two, fueled by streaming fees, sponsorships, and advertising. Our goal is to create an easy turnkey solution for leagues to raise substantial funds, while providing fans and families with exciting access to watch their kids play. With projected rapid growth, we see this as a win-win way for youth sports organizations to gain a lucrative new revenue channel that requires no financial investment on their part. We can't wait to launch this program and start making an impact in communities nationwide.

In addition to its groundbreaking live streaming projects, UAPC has also set its sights on restaurant management opportunities in Michigan and Florida. Spearheaded by industry veteran Jon Newby, these ventures promise to deliver exceptional dining experiences while contributing to UAPC's growth and expansion plans.

Furthermore, UAPC is actively exploring equity opportunities in the thriving cannabis market. With the potential for high-profit margins and the continuous expansion of the industry due to legalization, UAPC aims to capitalize on this ever-expansive market. Chad Hetmansperger, an experienced professional in the field, will spearhead UAPC's endeavors in the cannabis sector, identifying and acting on opportunities nationwide that will benefit UAPC and its shareholders.

