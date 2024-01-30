Aircrafts Seating Market Size Worth USD 12.31 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircrafts seating market size was USD 6.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for seats installed with In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) systems and lightweight and high durability and sustainability aircrafts, increasing flight travels and air traffic, and rapid advancements in technologies in the aviation industry are key driving market revenue growth.

The rising demand for long- lasting, sustainable seating products and lightweight aircraft carriers is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. As a result, aeroplane seats are becoming increasingly lighter, and also facilitating the benchmark of more comfortable experience for an airline's reputation. For instance, on 28 October 2021, Grammer announced the official launch of Ubility Air, a revolutionary lightweight hard-shell seat for use in buses and trains. Furthermore, new materials, whether in the frame, pan, seatback, or upholstery, as well as more intelligent use of those materials are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 11 July 2022, Indigo, the private airline company announced the supply of comfy seats for its 75 new Airbus aircraft by the German business RECARO from starting of January 2023.

However, initial cost of aircraft seating is increased using cutting-edge technologically based systems and equipment, which could restrain market revenue growth. As a result, several airline operators have postponed installing or replacing the aircraft seating with premium design seats. Moreover, tight requirements such as fire safety regulations, total seat weight restrictions and others related to aircraft seats function are other factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Platform Insights:

On the basis of platform, the global aircraft seating market is segmented into civil aircraft, helicopters, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

The civil aircraft accounted for largest market share in the global aircraft seating market in 2022. This is due to rapid technological product developments and launches and strategic partnerships between different companies. Commercial airline seats are made to offer the maximum level of consumer protection while also being pleasant and equipped with extra entertainment options. These seats are now wider as a result of airline subsidies that allowed them to fly fewer passengers to more remote destinations. For instance, Hawaiian Airlines' Extra Comfort seats offer a 36-inch seat pitch, priority boarding at the gate, free on-demand in-seat entertainment, and a personal power outlet. These seats are only available on the Airbus A330.

Aircraft Type Insights:

On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft seating market is segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and business jets.

The narrow body aircraft segment is expected to register steadily fast market growth rate in the global aircraft seating market during the forecast period. This is due to various initiatives by different companies and new product launches. For instance, on 16 November 2021, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced the launch of its new cabin items, which got implemented on its Boeing 737-8 fleet. This raised the standard of customer service on board Singapore Airlines' fleet of narrowbody aircraft to one comparable to that of its widebody aircraft, providing a consistent and luxurious travel experience throughout the entire Singapore Airlines network. The business Jets segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global aircraft seating market during the forecast period. This is because business jets offer a combination of luxury and innovation and craftsmanship for comfort ambience that deliver ergonomic perfection. Such jets incorporate tilted seats with fluid movement employing swivel axis for seamless intuitive positioning and trackless footprint. In addition, major market companies are launching par-excellence business jets with advanced scale amenities, which is another key factor driving market revenue growth.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global aircraft seating market in 2022. This is due to increasing marketing strategies for both products and services or breakthrough technologies, especially in the U.S. For instance, on 2 March 2022, Unum announced its partnerships with Sabeti Wain Aerospace, SCHROTH Safety Products, and Bühler Motor Aviation for the business class seat revolution. Sabeti Wain Aerospace has a sizable seating facility in Dubai.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for considerably large market share in the global aircraft seating market during the forecast period attributed to increasing number of initiatives by various companies in this region. For instance, on 13 August 2022, Singapore Airlines announced its partnership with Bynd Artisan as part of the airline's Upcycling Project, which seeks to give a new life to decommissioned commercial aircraft and in-flight service equipment. Moreover, all items are created with recycled leather from business class seats on Singapore Airlines.

Scope of Research