Leapcharger Finalizing EV Prototype Designs, First Cars Expected Soon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce it has formalized and finalized its strategic decision to commission the development of cutting-edge EV sedan and SUV prototypes. This bold move is set to position LeapCharger as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation.



In a bid to stay ahead of the curve and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions, LeapCharger has partnered with top-tier automotive design and engineering firms to craft prototypes that showcase innovation, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The decision to invest in EV sedan and SUV prototypes aligns seamlessly with the company's vision of offering diverse, high-performance electric vehicles to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of consumers. The Company intends to partner with several large EV manufacturing firms to develop these vehicles in an effort to maintain quality control and produce high quality vehicles. Our design prototypes are expected in short order, following which we expect to develop and produce our EV line without delay.

LeapCharger envisions several long-term benefits arising from this strategic initiative:

1. **Market Expansion:** By diversifying its product portfolio, LeapCharger aims to penetrate new markets and cater to a broader consumer base, further solidifying its position as a key player in the EV industry.

2. **Technological Advancements:** The development of sedan and SUV prototypes will not only showcase LeapCharger's commitment to innovation but will also push the boundaries of EV technology, fostering advancements that could have far-reaching implications for the entire industry.

3. **Sustainable Mobility Solutions:** As the world increasingly embraces sustainable practices, LeapCharger is poised to play a pivotal role in providing eco-conscious consumers with reliable, high-performance EV options, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

4. **Strategic Partnerships:** Collaborating with esteemed design and engineering partners on this venture will not only enhance LeapCharger's expertise but also foster valuable relationships that can fuel future collaborative efforts and projects.

LeapCharger Corporation remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the electric vehicle sector, and the decision to order EV sedan and SUV prototypes marks a significant milestone in this journey. The company invites industry stakeholders, partners, and enthusiasts to stay tuned for updates on this exciting initiative, as LeapCharger propels towards a future of sustainable, cutting-edge mobility.

“LeapCharger is making this strategic growth move to enable the Company to expand, at a rate that is much faster than initially anticipated. Entering the EV car sector gives us flexibility as we continue to expand our EV charging network, thereby allowing us to offer more products and services to our customers,” declared Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger.

Additional information regarding the design of our EV prototypes will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company's technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger's periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

