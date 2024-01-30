Packetcraft Bluetooth Software Delivers Auracast To Ampetronic/Listen Technologies First-To-Market Auracast Broadcaster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ampetronic's Auracast broadcast system at Bluetooth SIG's immersive Auracast Experience.

AuracastTM transmitter begins a broadcast that includes advertisements. AuracastTM assistants scan for advertisements and select to join--similar to the UI commonly used to connect to Wi-Fi.

Leading-edge Bluetooth stacks, software and solutions.

These products deliver the future of hearing for assistive listening

- Tracy Bathurst, Chief Technology Officer, Listen Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Packetcraft®, a global leader with production-ready embedded Bluetooth® LE stacks and software solutions is commercially shipping all the key software components to enable Bluetooth LE Audio and AuracastTM broadcast audio in some of the market's most innovative solutions, including assistive listening and TV streaming. These and other commercial products were on display during CES 2024 in the Bluetooth SIG's Auracast Experience showcasing how one can“unmute your world” with Auracast.

“Packetcraft software engineers have been very engaged behind the scenes working with both product and semiconductor companies, helping bring Bluetooth LE Audio to market,” said John Yi, CEO at Packetcraft.“It has been our privilege to work closely with market leaders including Ampetronic, Listen Technologies and others to ensure the future of wireless audio is compelling and inclusive.”

Packetcraft first announced Bluetooth 5.3 Qualification with support for isochronous channels, which enable multi-stream audio and Auracast broadcast audio, back in October 2021. Today, Packetcraft's comprehensive and fully-integrated Bluetooth LE Audio solution includes Packetcraft Host, Packetcraft Controller, and Packetcraft LC3 and is both successfully licensed to multiple chip and product companies and is shipping along with Packetcraft BLE software test tools.

In December 2023, Ampetronic and Listen Technologies announced the first complete installed Assistive Listening System utilizing AuracastTM broadcast audio technology. The new solution includes networked installation transmitters for multi-channel broadcast for any size space, with the option for open or secure transmission. Also, during the CES Auracast Experience, one could listen to a presenter speaking in a simulated auditorium using these new products.

“At Listen Technologies we're leading the evolution of assistive listening,” said Tracy Bathurst, Chief Technology Officer, Listen Technologies.” Leveraging Packetcraft's proven LE Audio software has empowered our engineers to quickly and efficiently develop market leading assistive listening solutions that will increase accessibility and improve listening experiences.”

“It is exciting to be pioneering LE Audio for large public spaces with our new products, coming to market just as the very first hearing aids have appeared from GN Resound and the first earbuds from Samsung,” said Julian Pieters, Managing Director of Ampetronic.“It is also a major challenge to be early to market when the whole ecosystem is completely new and evolving – our partnership with Packetcraft has really helped us to navigate that with confidence and speed.”

Listen Technologies will be exhibiting the latest in Auracast-enabled Assistive Listening products during ISE 2024 in Spain this week, and the Bluetooth SIG will showcase The AuracastTM Experience alongside Listen Technologies in booth 3Q220 at Fira Barcelona.

About Packetcraft, Inc.

Packetcraft offers production-ready“baseband to application” embedded Bluetooth LE stacks and software and have enabled more than several hundred million devices. With protocol experts offering well-tested and efficiently designed software that achieves first-to-market qualifications, Packetcraft's semiconductor and product company licensees have a market advantage with both accelerated time-to-market and leading-edge capabilities supporting product innovation and distinction. Packetcraft's leadership in Bluetooth LE began in 2009 with the founding of Wicentric, continued through Arm's ownership in 2015, and is maintained today as new technological innovations such as LE Audio and AuracastTM broadcast audio, 5.4 PAwR / ESL, and other emerging technologies including Bluetooth Channel Sounding and UWB come to market. To download software and test tool product briefs and for more information, visit

Packetcraft is a registered mark of Packetcraft, Inc. Bluetooth is a registered mark and Auracast is a trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All rights reserved.

Jason Ellis

Packetcraft

+1 858-769-1202

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Packetcraft Experiencing the First Auracast Broadcaster at CES 2024