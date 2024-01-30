Saudi Aramco chooses not to rise oil output cap amid falling demand

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, announced on Tuesday that it will refrain from attempting to raise its maximum daily oil production to 13 million barrels, following an order from the country's Energy Ministry. The company, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., stated its commitment to maintaining its maximum output at the current level of 12 million barrels per day. While the announcement did not provide a specific reason for this decision, it coincides with a global trend of declining crude oil prices, attributed to weakened demand in recent months.



The energy landscape has witnessed a decrease in crude oil prices, with benchmark Brent crude trading at approximately USD81 a barrel on Tuesday. This downturn in prices is indicative of a broader market context characterized by subdued demand for oil.



Saudi Aramco's choice to cap its daily oil production aligns with the economic dynamics influenced by the softer demand for crude oil. The company's decision not to pursue an increase to 13 million barrels suggests a strategic response to the prevailing market conditions. The energy giant, being a significant player in the global oil industry, appears to be adapting its production strategy in line with the evolving economic landscape.



It's noteworthy that Saudi Aramco reported a substantial annual profit of USD161 billion last year, setting a record as the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company. However, this achievement has sparked criticism from environmental activists concerned about climate change. The company's decision to maintain its current production levels amid falling oil prices reflects a nuanced approach, balancing economic considerations with global concerns related to sustainability and environmental impact.

