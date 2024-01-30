Sonim Technologies To Present At The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that it will be participating in The Microcap Conference , which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Sonim management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Attending investors may request meetings through the online conference portal.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link .

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .

