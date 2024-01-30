Head Of Presidential Administration Introduces New Chairman Of Board Of Seaside Boulevard Department To Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Khanlar Aghalarov, recently appointed as Chairman of the Board
of the Seaside Boulevard Department, was introduced to the staff by
Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Azernews reports.
During the ceremony, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the significance
of the Seaside National Park, an integral part of Baku`s unique
architectural landscape. He described it as a magnificent complex
that reflects both the history and modern essence of the capital,
cherished by locals and visitors alike as a favored spot for
leisurely strolls and recreation.
The Head of the Presidential Administration mentioned that
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always keeps the development of
the Seaside National Park in the spotlight. He commended the
extensive construction efforts overseen directly by President Ilham
Aliyev, which have expanded the Baku Boulevard to a world-class
cultural pearl, encompassing 215 hectares and stretching 16.7 km in
length.
Established by President Ilham Aliyev's Decree on January 10,
2008, the Seaside Boulevard Department is entrusted with
safeguarding, managing, and maintaining the National Park in Baku.
Nuriyev stressed the department`s pivotal role in ensuring the
park`s ongoing vitality and future growth. He encouraged the team
to approach their responsibilities with dedication and
accountability, expressing confidence in their ability to succeed.
Samir Nuriyev wished the newly appointed chairman and the
department`s employees success.
