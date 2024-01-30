Head Of Presidential Administration Introduces New Chairman Of Board Of Seaside Boulevard Department To Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Khanlar Aghalarov, recently appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Seaside Boulevard Department, was introduced to the staff by Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Azernews reports.

During the ceremony, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the significance of the Seaside National Park, an integral part of Baku`s unique architectural landscape. He described it as a magnificent complex that reflects both the history and modern essence of the capital, cherished by locals and visitors alike as a favored spot for leisurely strolls and recreation.







The Head of the Presidential Administration mentioned that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always keeps the development of the Seaside National Park in the spotlight. He commended the extensive construction efforts overseen directly by President Ilham Aliyev, which have expanded the Baku Boulevard to a world-class cultural pearl, encompassing 215 hectares and stretching 16.7 km in length.

Established by President Ilham Aliyev's Decree on January 10, 2008, the Seaside Boulevard Department is entrusted with safeguarding, managing, and maintaining the National Park in Baku. Nuriyev stressed the department`s pivotal role in ensuring the park`s ongoing vitality and future growth. He encouraged the team to approach their responsibilities with dedication and accountability, expressing confidence in their ability to succeed. Samir Nuriyev wished the newly appointed chairman and the department`s employees success.