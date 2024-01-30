Azerbaijan Prepares Draft Law On Unauthorised Construction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
The State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of
Economy is preparing a draft law on unauthorised buildings.
Azernews reports that this was stated by the
head of the institution, Matin Eynullayev, in his statement to
journalists.
"The number of undocumented houses in Baku and the surrounding
areas is hundreds of thousands, and taking into account the
complexity of the scope of the problem, we envisage solving it step
by step. To fundamentally solve the problem of arbitrary buildings,
a working group has been established to prepare relevant projects
within the framework of the coordinated activity of the relevant
state bodies at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy. We
worked out the concept beforehand and presented it to the
government. The concept was approved, and a task was given to
create a working group related to its implementation. We had
discussions about it, and several meetings were held. Currently,
work is underway on the draft law to resolve the issue," he
said.
"The decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on June 14, 2022,
on non-residential buildings was the first step towards a
step-by-step solution to the problem. The decree itself was
prepared for a long time, and relevant justifications were made. If
the number of non-residential buildings built independently in
Azerbaijan is tens of thousands, then the number of areas is
hundreds of thousands. We are trying to solve the issue by
gathering experience on non-residential buildings and ensuring the
coordinated activity of relevant institutions. Information is being
collected in this direction," M. Eynullayev added.
He emphasised that all the information about the security lanes
has been collected.
"This will give us a great advantage in the next step in the
amnesty of unregistered residential areas. There are some cases
where the area through which a pipeline used to pass was a
conservation zone, and then the pipeline was decommissioned. In
this case, we correct the information. There are two solutions to
the problem. First, we need to draw the line through the protection
zone in a different direction. This is also possible if there is
another direction. Because by drawing the line in the area where
the undocumented house is built, if there are buildings in another
area, we bring them into the same situation. The second way is to
make an appropriate decision on whether those constructions should
remain or not."
M. Eynullayev also spoke about the inverting works carried out
in the territories freed from occupation:
"In the first stage, we carried out the inversion of mainly
economically important objects and social and administrative
buildings. In the next stage, work is being done in the direction
of inventorying the housing stock."
