Woman Killed In Russian Artillery Attack On Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired artillery at Avdiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing a 47-year-old woman.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 10:00, the Russians shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. A 47-year-old woman was killed," he wrote.

He noted that several private houses and an apartment block had been damaged.

Representatives of the local authorities, the police and rescuers are working at the scene, Filashkin said.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook