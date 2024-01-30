Glance Announces Kristine Hansen As Vice President Of Sales & Strategic Partnerships For North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hansen's promotion reflects Glance's dynamic growth and commitment to excellence in customer experience

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the industry leader in Guided CXTM solutions, has promoted Kristine Hansen to Vice President of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships. This strategic move underscores Glance's remarkable growth in 2023 and its commitment to enhancing customer journeys for Fortune 500 companies.

Kristine Hansen takes on a new role with Glance as Vice President, North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships.

Continue Reading

Kristine Hansen, who successfully launched Glance's partner program last year, has been instrumental in fostering relationships with top CCaaS, SI, and CX technology and services companies. Her exceptional track record in leading enterprise-focused sales teams positions her to steer Glance's North American sales organization to new heights.

The timing of this leadership change is pivotal, aligning with Glance's accelerated growth trajectory and its mission to serve enterprises engaging in CX transformation. Kristine will play a key role in partnering with organizations seeking Glance's industry-leading Guided CX solutions.

"Kristine's expertise and accomplishments in both direct sales and strategic partnerships are invaluable to our mission at Glance," said Brian Hays, SVP of Sales. "Her vision and leadership will undoubtedly propel our North American sales efforts and continue to reinforce us as leaders in the Guided CX space."

Last year, Kristine's addition to the Glance team marked a significant step in advancing the company's enterprise partnership program, and her deep experience will be an invaluable asset to the Glance sales organization. With her rich background at Genesys, Microsoft, IBM, and most recently as VP of Sales at Avtex Solutions, a TTEC Digital company, Kristine's profound understanding of sales dynamics in the tech industry is unmatched. Her passion for guiding partners in leveraging technology to meet their objectives and transform business models, coupled with her unique insights gained as a partner for a large global reseller, positions her ideally to drive Glance's sales strategy forward. Kristine's appointment reinforces Glance's investment in its sales and partner programs and aligns with her ability to harness the transformative power of human connection through cloud and AI technology.

"I am thrilled to lead Glance's North American sales team and continue to build upon our strategic partnerships," said Kristine Hansen. "Our focus is to provide unparalleled Guided CX solutions that redefine customer journeys, and I am excited to drive Glance's mission forward."

Learn more about Glance's innovative Guided CX solutions and how they're shaping the future of customer experiences at glance .

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive

CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at glance .

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

[email protected]

SOURCE Glance