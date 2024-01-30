Fliphtml5 Transforms PPT To PDF For Seamless Sharing

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 30, 2024 12:01 am - Beyond the creation of flipbooks from PDFs, FlipHTML5 also helps convert PPT to PDF for free, without watermarks.

Many individuals prefer using slideshow presentations for their professional endeavors, especially when delivering a speech. However, the capacity of a single slide to display information can be rather limiting. Reading an entire presentation in one setting can also be quite a task. This is where FlipHTML5 comes into play. FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform and has introduced its latest tool convenient for users' work. This includes converting PPT to PDF (, protecting PDF, and more.

One of the main features of FlipHTML5's PDF tools is its ability to convert multiple presentations at once. Users are able to upload their PPTs into FlipHTML5 either individually or in batches. Once the upload is complete, FlipHTML5 will convert these PPTs to PDFs online within minutes. In the case of bulk uploads, users need to save the converted PDFs in ZIP formats.

FlipHTML5 is designed with user convenience at its core, particularly in the development of the PDF tool for converting PPT to PDF. What is worth noticing is that the PDFs converted with FlipHTML5 are free of watermarks. Understanding the critical nature of data security, FlipHTML5 ensures that uploaded files are only stored temporarily and are automatically deleted after 6 hours.

With a keen understanding of users' diverse device preferences, FlipHTML5's PDF tools are available on multiple devices. That is to say, users can convert their PPTs to PDFs on their mobile devices, like iPads and iPhones. This multi-device compatibility not only provides convenience but also empowers users to be productive on the go.

What makes FlipHTML5's tools different from others is its ability to convert PPT to PDF without losing the original quality. Adapting to advanced optical character recognition, this PDF tool will capture the whole word in the PDF and preserve the original structure. This means that users can familiarize themselves with their content, regardless of the format.

"FlipHTML5 not only converts PDFs to digital flipbooks online but also serves as an office tool. Everyone has the flexibility to enjoy the conversion of PPT to PDF, Excel to PDF, and even image to PDF," Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, says.

To learn more about how to convert PPT to PDF, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a one-stop digital publishing platform that provides users with powerful features to create visually appealing and interactive digital publications. Users can create digital books from scratch, including magazines, brochures, catalogs, booklets, etc.