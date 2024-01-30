(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 30, 2024 3:09 am - Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center, with a rich 136-year history, spans 55 acres in Antioch.

Antioch, California: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center, a ministry of Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services (CFCS) and the Diocese of Oakland, takes pride in offering various funeral services, seamlessly coordinating funeral and cemetery arrangements under the auspices of the Church. Families can find solace in addressing all their needs in a single visit, facilitated by CFCS's dedicated coordination with the Church, priest, staff, and family.

In the Catholic tradition, Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center provides funeral services that enable family and friends to celebrate faith, commemorating the journey of the departed from baptism to redemption. Three distinct rites-Vigil & Visitation, Funeral Liturgy, and Committal-guide families through loss, grief, and healing, each serving a unique purpose in remembering a unique life.

The Vigil & Visitation service, held at a parish church or funeral home, allows prayer, scripture, song, and stories to remember and celebrate the departed. The Funeral Liturgy, a principal celebration of the Catholic funeral, reaffirms the continuity of life and the connection with Christ. The Committal, the final service, provides closure and interment with an invitation, scripture verse, and prayer.

In addition to these rites, Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center offers mortuary & cremation services, providing families with affordable options for end-of-life services. With a commitment to quality and personal attention, Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center ensures that families can address all their funeral needs in one visit. Financial assistance is available through various programs, demonstrating Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center's dedication to supporting the community in times of need.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center offers comprehensive funeral plans to cater to the diverse needs of the faith community. For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of CFCS's advisors, contact 925-757-0658.

About Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center, with a rich 136-year history, spans 55 acres in Antioch. Established by Dominican Fathers and later overseen by the Diocese of Oakland, it provides serene burial options, including mausoleum crypts and ground burials. The meticulously maintained grounds offer a peaceful experience.

Company: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 2200 East 18th St.

City: Antioch

State: CA

Zip code: 94509

Telephone number: 925-757-0658

Fax number: 925-757-0660