How To Care For Your Grillz - Simple Tips To Keep Your Grillz Shiny

If you are a proud owner of a pair of grillz from GotGrillz, you might be wondering how to keep them clean and shiny. Grillz are removable jewelry pieces that cover your teeth and give them a dazzling appearance.

Grillz are exposed to various substances, such as food, drinks, saliva, and bacteria, that can affect their appearance and hygiene. If you don't clean your grillz regularly, they can become tarnished, stained, or damaged.

They can also harbor harmful germs that can cause bad breath, tooth decay, or gum disease. Therefore, you should treat your grillz like an extension of your own teeth and follow some simple steps to keep them in good condition.

Here are some tips on how to care for your grillz from GotGrillz:

Rinse your grillz after each use

The first and easiest step to care for your grillz is to rinse them with warm water after each use. This will help remove any food particles, saliva, or other residues that might stick to your grillz. You can also use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub your grillz and get rid of any stubborn dirt.

Soak your grillz in mouthwash

The second step to care for your grillz is to soak them in mouthwash for about 10 to 15 minutes once a week. This will help disinfect your grillz and kill any bacteria or germs that might be lurking in the crevices. You can use any alcohol-free mouthwash that you prefer, but make sure it is not too acidic or colored.

Polish your grillz with a jewelry cloth

The third and final step to care for your grillz is to polish them with a jewelry cloth or a microfiber cloth. This will help restore the luster and the sparkle of your grillz and make them look brand new.

Store your grillz in a safe place

When you are not wearing your grillz, you should store them in a safe and dry place. You can use the case or the bag that came with your grillz from GotGrillz, or you can use any other container that is clean and airtight.

