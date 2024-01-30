St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers Cremation Services

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 30, 2024 3:45 am - St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center, a renowned institution rooted in the Catholic tradition, is pleased to offer comprehensive cremation services.

San Pablo, California: St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center, a renowned institution rooted in the Catholic tradition, is pleased to offer comprehensive cremation services. Acknowledging the Catholic Church's acceptance of cremation for over 50 years, the center aims to provide families with diverse options while maintaining the sanctity of the Church's teachings.

Per Catholic tradition, the funeral is a moment of faith and remembrance, emphasizing the importance of the deceased's presence. St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center recognizes two viable options within the Church for cremation, enabling families to choose a path that aligns with their beliefs.

Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services of the Diocese of Oakland (CFCS) oversees the cremation services, offering various choices tailored to each family's unique needs. From a simple gathering to a traditional ceremony, the experienced and dedicated staff at CFCS guides families through the process, ensuring a respectful and meaningful farewell.

The cremation services encompass various plans, including the traditional cremation plan, visitation cremation plan, memorial service cremation plan, and direct cremation plan. Each plan accommodates different preferences, from a full-service ceremony to a more straightforward approach without visitation or viewing.

St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center emphasizes properly handling cremated remains in line with the Church's teachings. The consecrated grounds of the Catholic cemetery serve as a sacred space for interment, offering a variety of burial choices, including personalized glass front niches and beautiful cremation burial sites.

For more information, visit the St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center website or call 510-234-2012.

About St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center: St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center, established in 1914 and spanning 58 acres, is a premier institution in our community. The historical cemetery boasts the iconic Good Shepherd mausoleum, completed in 1928. With a newly constructed funeral center, they aim to provide serene spaces for prayer, reflection, and remembrance, fulfilling their mission to serve the community with complete cemetery and funeral options.

Company: St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 2540 Church Ln.

City: San Pablo

State: CA

Zip code: 94806

Telephone number: 510-234-2012

Fax number: 510-234-0256