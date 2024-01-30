Novotel New Delhi Aerocity Advances Sustainable Hospitality With The Inauguration Of Its EV Charging Station

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 2024 - Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, is poised to underscore its dedication to sustainability with the introduction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station in collaboration with Charge Zone. This strategic step aligns with the hotel's broader vision of incorporating eco-friendly practices into its operations, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in sustainable hospitality.



Conveniently situated near the porch, the EV charging station at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity offers guests an accessible and efficient way to charge their electric vehicles while enjoying various amenities. This service is available to guests staying at both Novotel and Pullman, reinforcing the hotel's dedication to providing sustainable solutions. Demonstrating a long-standing pledge to environmental responsibility, the establishment has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives on its premises.



Within its array of sustainable initiatives, the property boasts a 5500 sq ft herb garden dedicated to organic farming, an operational glass bottling plant that further reinforces the establishment's sustainable practices. This commitment extends to the reduction of single-use plastics in the hotel, aligning with brand-wide initiatives to eliminate single-use plastic by 2050. Significantly, the hotel has substituted in-room amenities, plastic straws, and stirrers with sustainable alternatives. The incorporation of Fairtrade certified and labelled products, like Kimirica and Oriental Lotus amenities, emphasises the establishment's pledge to ethical and environmentally responsible practices.



"We are happy to announce the launch of the EV charging station at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. It not only symbolises our dedication but also provides a practical solution for our discerning guests who increasingly prioritise eco-friendly options," expressed Mr. Vineet Mishra, Cluster General Manager, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.



Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seamlessly integrates environmental consciousness with unparalleled comfort EV charging station's launch is a pivotal step in the hotel's journey towards a greener future, setting new standards in responsible hospitality.



About Novotel New Delhi Aerocity



Situated in the prime location of Aerocity, the complex hotel with 400 rooms, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seeks to inspire, to entertain and to offer the warmth of new connections to each guest that walks through the door. With contemporary interiors, vibrant interactions and a splendid array of F&B outlets, Novotel is your one stop destination for all things comfort, style and safety.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Aakash Rana

Email :...