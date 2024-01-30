UK Foreign Secretary Returns To Middle East To Support Efforts Toward Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 30 (KUNA) - UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will be back in the Middle East this week to focus on the de-escalating of tensions in the region and securing an immediate pause in the conflict in Gaza.

In a statement Tuesday, the foreign ministry affirmed that the minister would travel to Oman on Tuesday (30 January) for the first leg of the visit. This follows regional travel last week where he met with leaders in Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Qatar and Turkey.

The Foreign Secretary will also reiterate with regional leaders the UK's call for an immediate pause in the conflict in Gaza to allow significantly more aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire.

The visit will be an opportunity to move forward the Foreign Secretary's work to establish a Contact Group to be established between the US, UK, key EU, Gulf and Arab countries and Turkey, to use a pause in fighting to build momentum towards a lasting solution.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, "The Houthis continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, risking lives, delaying vital aid getting to the Yemeni people, and disrupting global trade. And we cannot ignore the risk that the conflict in Gaza spreads, spilling over borders into other countries in the region."

In Gaza, there is an urgent need for an immediate pause to allow aid in and hostages out. "We are determined to do all we can to press for a sustainable ceasefire and are stepping up our engagement with countries in the region to make sure that happens."

BBC said that Cameron is suggesting Britain could give formal, diplomatic recognition to a Palestinian state not as part of a final peace deal, but earlier, during the negotiations themselves.

Cameron said the last 30 years had been a story of failure for Israel because it had failed to provide security to its citizens. (end)

nbs









MENAFN30012024000071011013ID1107786511