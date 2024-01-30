Jordan FM: UNRWA Plays Important Role In Helping Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Jordan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi said on Tuesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is a key factor in helping Palestinians in this humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

This came in a call between Al-Safadi and his United Kingdom counterpart David Cameron, where the two sides focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip as well as a ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid in Gaza, said the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The two officials agreed on the great danger that is being done by the occupying forces in Gaza as it intensified the humanitarian crises for the Palestinians in the Strip, the statement added.

Both ministers expressed the need to allow enough humanitarian aid to enter, also to de-escalate regional tension. (end)

