Kuwait Amir Arrives In Saudi Arabia On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit on Tuesday.

His Highness the Amir was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

His Highness was also received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Saud, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, Head of the Mission of Honor, and the Ambassador of the Saudi King to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, the Ambassador of Kuwait to the Kingdom, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of the Riyadh Region.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Duaij Khalifa Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salem Abdulaziz Al-Saud Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ali Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Duaij Al-Ibrahim Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end)

