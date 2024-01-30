Gold prices rise amid Middle East events

(MENAFN) The recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East has propelled gold prices upwards, with the precious metal gaining favor as a safe haven in the face of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and limited market transactions. During trading, gold in instant transactions experienced a 0.4 percent increase, reaching USD2,025.99 per ounce, while US gold futures mirrored this rise with a 0.4 percent uptick to USD2,025.20.



Tim Water, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade, emphasized that the ongoing instability in the Middle East is sustaining investor interest in gold as a reliable safe-haven asset. The geopolitical developments, coupled with the anticipation of statements from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, have created an environment where investors seek refuge in the perceived stability of gold.



The news surrounding the Chinese company Evergrande receiving an order to liquidate has also contributed to shifting market dynamics. Tim Water noted that such developments impact risk appetite, and the immediate upward trend in gold prices has experienced a pause as investors await further clarity from the imminent US central bank meeting.



In addition to gold, other precious metals experienced varied movements in the market. Silver, in spot transactions, saw a 0.5 percent increase, reaching USD22.91 per ounce. Meanwhile, platinum faced a 0.2 percent decline, settling at USD911.18, and palladium witnessed a 0.3 percent decrease, falling to USD952.33. The intricate interplay of geopolitical tensions, economic news, and investor sentiments continues to shape the trajectories of precious metals in the global market.

