Escaped Monkey On The Loose In Scottish Highlands

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Thermal imaging drones have been deployed in the Scottish Highlands to try to capture a snow monkey that escaped from an animal park, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said on Tuesday.

The male Japanese macaque managed to get out of its enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorm National Park on Sunday.

The RZSS said the animal was not thought to be dangerous to humans or pets but has advised locals not to approach him.

Keith Gilchrist, living collections operations manager at the park near the town of Kingussie, said they were responding to a reported sighting on Tuesday morning.

"Throughout the day our expert team of animal keepers will be patrolling the local area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search," he added.

"Cairngorms Mountain Rescue has also kindly offered to support with their thermal imaging drone."

Gilchrist said they hoped the animal would return to the park if he is unable to find food elsewhere.

At the other end of Britain, locals in the village of Farringdon, near Exeter in southwest England, were trying to recapture a missing wallaby named Wes.

He was reported missing from a farm shop on January 18, the BBC said.