Commvault Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT ] today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December

31, 2023.

"This was one of the strongest quarters in our history with double digit ARR and revenue growth, and robust free cash flow generation," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "As enterprises face non-stop cyberattacks and threats, the introduction of our new Commvault Cloud platform gives our customers groundbreaking strategies to stay resilient and also positions us for accelerated growth in fiscal year 2025." Notes are contained on the last page of this Press Release Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Highlights

-

Total revenues were $216.8 million, up 11% year over year

Total ARR1 grew to $752 million, up 17% year over year

Subscription revenue was $114.2 million, up 31% year over year

Subscription ARR1 grew to $571 million, up 29% year over year

Income from operations (EBIT) was $21.1 million, an operating margin of 9.7%

Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $46.7 million, an operating margin of 21.5%

Operating cash flow was $44.4 million, with free cash flow2 of $42.6 million Third quarter share repurchases were $51.3 million, or approximately 711,000 shares of common stock Financial Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 - We are providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024:

Total revenues are expected to be between $210 million and $214 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $111 million and $115 million Non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to be between 20% to 21% We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2024:

Total revenues are expected to be between $826 million and $830 million

Total ARR1 is expected to grow 15% year over year

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $420 million and $424 million

Subscription ARR1 is expected to grow 25% year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to grow between 50 to 100 basis points year over year Free cash flow2 is expected to be approximately $170 million The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual third quarter results and current targets. These statements are forward looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, January

30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call. About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks-keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation-at the lowest TCO. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)





Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $





87,380

$





94,537

$





97,290

$





97,757

$



114,247 Perpetual license 19,728

17,561

13,155

14,388

14,874 Customer support 77,665

77,335

76,915

77,019

76,812 Other services 10,301

14,045

10,790

11,833

10,875 Total revenues $



195,074

$



203,478

$



198,150

$



200,997

$



216,808



Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 13

%

9

%

11

%

25

%

31

% Perpetual license (30)

%

(25)

%

(26)

%

(27)

%

(25)

% Customer support (10)

%

(9)

%

(5)

%

(1)

%

(1)

% Other services (8)

%

28

%

(4)

%

(1)

%

6

% Total revenues (4)

%

(1)

%

-

%

7

%

11

%

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual

license

Customer

support

Other

services

Total Q3'23 Revenue As Reported (GAAP) $



87,380

$



19,728

$



77,665

$



10,301

$



195,074 Q3'24 Revenue As Reported (GAAP) $



114,247

$



14,874

$



76,812

$



10,875

$



216,808 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 31

%

(25)

%

(1)

%

6

%

11

% Constant Currency Impact $



(1,061)

$





(221)

$



(1,068)

$







(87)

$



(2,437) % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 30

%

(26)

%

(2)

%

5

%

10

%

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $

108,107 (9)

%

$

122,337 (1)

%

$

122,124 -

%

$

120,300 4

%

$

125,052 16

% International 86,967 3

%

81,141 (1)

%

76,026 1

%

80,697 12

%

91,756 6

% Total revenues $

195,074 (4)

%

$

203,478 (1)

%

$

198,150 -

%

$

200,997 7

%

$

216,808 11

%

Total ARR and Subscription ARR 1

($ in thousands)



Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24 Total ARR1 $





640,731

$





668,411

$





686,028

$





711,462

$





752,480 Subscription ARR1 $





442,684

$





477,085

$





499,580

$





529,590

$





571,125

Income from Operations (EBIT)



Income from operations (EBIT) was $21.1 million, an operating margin of 9.7% Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $46.7 million, an operating margin of 21.5%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income2



GAAP net income was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share Non-GAAP net income2 was $35.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases



Cash flow from operations was $44.4 million in the third quarter

As of December 31, 2023, ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $284.3 million During the third quarter, Commvault repurchased $51.3 million, or approximately 711,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $72.13 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription $ 114,247

$

87,380

$

309,294

$

253,247 Perpetual license 14,874

19,728

42,417

57,357 Customer support 76,812

77,665

230,746

236,978 Other services 10,875

10,301

33,498

33,530 Total revenues 216,808

195,074

615,955

581,112 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 15,914

11,682

42,920

31,560 Perpetual license 798

638

1,852

1,920 Customer support 15,091

14,611

44,946

45,067 Other services 7,258

7,607

22,746

22,050 Total cost of revenues 39,061

34,538

112,464

100,597 Gross margin 177,747

160,536

503,491

480,515 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 91,697

87,343

260,536

253,561 Research and development 34,392

32,505

97,084

109,671 General and administrative 29,098

23,983

84,059

76,512 Restructuring -

9,228

-

11,360 Depreciation and amortization 1,509

2,459

4,647

7,631 Total operating expenses 156,696

155,518

446,326

458,735 Income from operations 21,051

5,018

57,165

21,780 Interest income 1,381

364

3,530

916 Interest expense (103)

(105)

(311)

(315) Other income (expense), net (13)

123

174

(112) Income before income taxes 22,316

5,400

60,558

22,269 Income tax expense 5,176

5,710

17,772

14,550 Net income (loss) $

17,140

$



(310)

$



42,786

$



7,719 Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $



0.39

$



(0.01)

$





0.97

$





0.17 Diluted $



0.38

$



(0.01)

$





0.95

$





0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,862

44,712

43,956

44,738 Diluted 44,799

44,712

45,020

45,810

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,



2023

2023 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$





284,310

$





287,778 Trade accounts receivable, net

223,710

210,441 Assets held for sale

38,680

38,680 Other current assets

19,834

14,015 Total current assets

566,534

550,914









Property and equipment, net

7,933

8,287 Operating lease assets

11,693

11,784 Deferred commissions cost

61,128

59,612 Intangible assets, net

1,354

2,292 Goodwill

127,780

127,780 Other assets

27,652

21,905 Total assets

$





804,074

$





782,574









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$









214

$









108 Accrued liabilities

101,913

97,888 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,178

4,518 Deferred revenue

325,500

307,562 Total current liabilities

432,805

410,076









Deferred revenue, less current portion

184,251

174,393 Deferred tax liabilities, net

736

134 Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,946

8,260 Other liabilities

3,733

3,613









Total stockholders' equity

174,603

186,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$





804,074

$





782,574

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $

17,140

$



(310)

$

42,786

$



7,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,538

2,801

4,734

8,656 Noncash stock-based compensation 24,602

24,645

71,941

81,067 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 13

(122)

(174)

112 Amortization of deferred commissions cost 6,795

5,777

19,544

16,533 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (28,921)

(33,642)

(20,676)

(17,779) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 354

120

419

(61) Other current assets and Other assets 5,802

3,443

1,970

2,982 Deferred commissions cost (7,980)

(9,646)

(20,541)

(22,663) Accounts payable 76

262

108

49 Accrued liabilities 4,815

11,501

852

(17,103) Deferred revenue 20,697

25,343

22,443

41,807 Other liabilities (492)

6

407

1,136 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,439

30,178

123,813

102,455 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (1,814)

(805)

(3,227)

(2,186) Purchase of equity securities (490)

(168)

(1,062)

(1,961) Net cash used in investing activities (2,304)

(973)

(4,289)

(4,147) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (51,298)

(31,344)

(133,655)

(90,131) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 1,385

1,933

7,753

9,292 Payment of debt issuance costs -

-

-

(63) Net cash used in financing activities (49,913)

(29,411)

(125,902)

(80,902) Effects of exchange rate

- changes in cash 8,801

11,190

2,910

(11,444) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,023

10,984

(3,468)

5,962 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 283,287

262,485

287,778

267,507 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 284,310

$ 273,469

$

284,310

$

273,469

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $

21,051

$

5,018

$

57,165

$

21,780 Noncash stock-based compensation3 24,602

23,626

71,941

78,761 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation4 727

327

2,212

1,662 Restructuring5 -

9,228

-

11,360 Amortization of intangible assets6 312

312

938

938 Non-GAAP income from operations $

46,692

$

38,511

$ 132,256

$ 114,501















GAAP net income (loss) $

17,140

$



(310)

$

42,786

$

7,719 Noncash stock-based compensation3 24,602

23,626

71,941

78,761 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation4 727

327

2,212

1,662 Restructuring5 -

9,228

-

11,360 Amortization of intangible assets6 312

312

938

938 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment7 (7,772)

(4,791)

(18,853)

(16,497) Non-GAAP net income $

35,009

$

28,392

$

99,024

$

83,943















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,799

45,681

45,020

45,810 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $



0.78

$



0.62

$



2.20

$



1.83





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $

44,439

$

30,178

$ 123,813

$ 102,455 Purchase of property and equipment (1,814)

(805)

(3,227)

(2,186) Non-GAAP free cash flow $

42,625

$

29,373

$ 120,586

$ 100,269

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs and noncash amortization of intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods.

When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.



Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.

The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results.

In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenues $







1,935

$







1,383

$







5,224

$







3,852 Sales and marketing 10,189

10,479

29,834

32,037 Research and development 5,451

5,988

16,183

23,022 General and administrative 7,027

5,776

20,700

19,850 Stock-based compensation expense $







24,602

$







23,626

$





71,941

$





78,761

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.



Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).

In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income.

For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow.

Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Notes

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period.It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term licenses, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term licenses, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related toCommvault's restructuring activities described below in note 5.Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred byCommvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflectCommvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

SOURCE COMMVAULT