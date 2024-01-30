Athens, Georgia Street Musician’S Song About His Dog ‘Spot’ An International Hit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fitz wrote just one song - Spot - and it is fast becoming a hit in Germany and beyond after release by Of Love and Lust (OLAL)

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single Spot comes on the heels of Insane Desire another OLAL single gaining international popularity. OLAL's 33-year-old drummer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Baum will be doing in-person and remote interviews from February 4, 2024 through February 7, 2024 while in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards.

Spot by electronic band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) is an eclectic tapestry of textures defying genre. While conveying a futuristic tone, Spot merges the rock and roll spirit of the 50s with a modern EDM flair. Just imagine Elvis meets Soft Cell.



The Spot official music video is available on YouTube . OLAL fans can also find Spot on Spotify , Apple Music , and other services.





The creation of Spot spanned four countries. Of Love and Lust's primary songwriter Skunk heard this song performed by street musician John Fitzgerald Burton ('Fitz') in Athens, Georgia, and thought OLAL should see if producer and co-bandmember Gareth Jones could produce an electronic version. Jones seamlessly merged this throwback to old time blues rock and roll with his signature modern synth-pop style. The genius of Gareth Jones is unmistakable. Known for his work with eminent artists like Depeche Mode and Erasure, Jones' took Spot to a new level.

Beyond being a great song to dance to, Spot helps a charitable cause. 100% of profits from Spot are being donated by OLAL to the Rescue Me charity, aiding pets in need around the world.

"I took an iPhone video of Fitz performing Spot on a street corner in Athens, Georgia. I sent this to our singer Rush now in Berlin, Germany, and our guitarist/keyboardist Kuzman in Macedonia. They transformed Fitz's work into an electronic masterpiece beyond my wildest expectations," said Skunk, Of Love and Lust's sound designer and keyboardist.

In addition to the electronic Spot single, Spot (Fitz Remix) features vocals and blues guitar performed by its late songwriter Fitz. Fitz recorded this bluesy version not long before his untimely passing in 2022.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL ) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Gareth Jones in London, England; Christie in Santa Cruz, California; Alex Baum in Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk in Tucson, Arizona.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for engineering and producing top albums for artists including Erasure, Interpol, Depeche Mode, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave.

