Access Control As A Service Market Size Worth USD 4.49 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market size was USD 990 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems and cloud computing platforms and number of smart infrastructure and smart city projects, cost-effectiveness of access control solutions, and remote access control management are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Access Control as a Service refers to the provision of access control functionalities through a cloud-based platform, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware and software installations. Access Control as a Service offers businesses a flexible and scalable solution for managing access to their physical and digital assets such as buildings, facilities, and data. In addition, rising demand for centralized management of access rights across multiple locations is another key factor driving revenue growth of the Access Control as a Service market.

Cloud computing technology is highly efficient in analyzing and storing data, which operates through interconnected servers on cloud platforms, allowing resource sharing that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time using the Internet. Smart objects, equipped with numerous sensors, are integrated with cloud computing to facilitate the extensive growth of IoT. Major organizations are using access control as a service to implement marketing and security solutions.

However, security and privacy concerns related to unauthorized access and data breaches in the access control environment is a major factor, which could restrain Access Control as a Service market revenue growth. One of the primary concerns for organizations considering Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) is the security of their data and access control systems. While ACaaS providers implement robust security measures, some organizations may still have reservations about storing sensitive access control information in the cloud and relying on external service providers for security.

Segment Insights

Service Type Insights:

On the basis of service type, the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is segmented into hosted ACaaS, managed ACaaS, and hybrid ACaaS. The hybrid ACaaS segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Access Control as a Service market over the forecast period. This is because hybrid access control model integrates hosted and managed Access Control as a Service, combining on-premises hardware with cloud-based access control management. In this specific architecture, the permissions are not directly associated with the characteristics or roles, instead, characteristics are utilized for identification purposes and to assign roles flexibly. Users are assigned roles based on the characteristics they provide. Implementing a hybrid access control service is an effective approach to enhance threat visibility, enabling quick responses to attacks.

Service Model Insights:

On the basis of service model, the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is segmented into Identity and Access Management (IAM), visitor management, credential management, and audit and reporting. The IAM segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global Access Control as a Service market during the forecast period. This is because IAM solutions enable businesses to efficiently manage user authentication, authorization, and provisioning processes across various systems and applications.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global Access Control as a Service market in 2022. This is due to technological advancements in access control systems, increasing deployment of wireless security systems across various sectors, and rising popularity of mobile access systems and security concerns across public and private sectors. In addition, presence of significant government and private entities and large number of healthcare, IT & Telecommunication companies, and other industries in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global Access Control as a Service market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of significant market players, presence of highly developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and Switzerland, among others, and rising usage of remote access controls in retail, healthcare, and government sectors and security concerns. Moreover, increasing adoption of electronic security products by end-users, coupled with availability of advanced technology security solutions, is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global ACaaS market during the forecast period. This is due to rising adoption of IoT-based security solutions and availability of 5G networks and increasing presence of major emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan, among others. In addition, rising demand for cloud-based storage solutions is another key factor driving Access Control as a Service market revenue growth in this region.

Scope of Research