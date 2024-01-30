Endoscopes Market Share, Size $1.5 Billion Market Projection By 2030 | CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, STRAUSS SURGICAL, KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG, COGENTIX MEDICAL, VIMEX SP. Z O.O (VIMEX ENDOSCOPY), HAPPERSBERGER OTOPRONT GMBH, PENTAX MEDICAL (HOYA CORPORATION), XION GMBH



Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Statistics: The global optical fibers in endoscopy market was valued at $869.02 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market(Pre & Post Analysis)

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact to fuel the growth of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market. According to the National Library of Medicine, a survey conducted by an endoscopists covers all the aspects of daily performance in gastrointestinal endoscopy units. Around 67.35% of endoscopy procedures were performed. Thus, rise in number of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures has increased the usage of optical fibers in endoscopy, which is anticipated to drive the optical fibers in endoscopy market growth during the forecast period. However, the market is restrained by high cost of the procedure.



The segments and sub-section of Optical Fibers in Endoscopy market is shown below:

◉ Market Size By 2030:

● USD 1.5 billion



◉ Growth Rate:

● CAGR of 5.4%



◉ By Type:

● Rigid endoscopy

● Flexible endoscopy



◉ By Material:

● Glass optic fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

● Plastic optic fibers (POF) in endoscopy



◉ Some of the key players involved in the Market are:

● Boston Scientific Corporation

● FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

● STRAUSS SURGICAL

● KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG

● COGENTIX MEDICAL

● VIMEX SP. Z O.O (VIMEX ENDOSCOPY)

● HAPPERSBERGER OTOPRONT GMBH

● PENTAX MEDICAL (HOYA CORPORATION)

● XION GMBH



If opting for the Global version of Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market:

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market by Application/End Users

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

● Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

● Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



