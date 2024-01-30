Airless Tires Market Research Unveils USD 56.89 Million Valuation, 5.6% CAGR Growth 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airless Tires Market

Airless Tires Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Rim Size, By Material, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Airless Tires Market size was valued at USD 36.79 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.89 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030, As technology continues to evolve, manufacturers are investing in advanced materials and manufacturing processes to make airless tires more viable for mainstream adoption.According to SNS Insider, the market is witnessing a surge in research and development activities aimed at enhancing the durability and performance of airless tires, addressing concerns related to load-carrying capacity and ride comfort.Get Sample PDF Brochure:Key Companies:. Bridgestone Corporation (Japan). Pirelli (U.S.). Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan). Hankook Tire (South Korea). The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (U.S.). Amerityre Corporation (U.S.). Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan). Michelin (France). Cooper Tire (U.S.). Tannus Ltd. (Korea)Market Scope:The market is also witnessing increased interest from various sectors beyond traditional automotive applications, such as construction equipment and industrial machinery. This indicates a broader adoption and recognition of the benefits of airless tire technology across diverse industries. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are focusing on improving ride comfort and exploring new materials and designs, ensuring a promising future for airless tires in the transportation landscape.Opportunity Analysis:The Airless Tires Market presents a compelling opportunity for innovation and sustainable growth in the automotive industry. With the escalating concerns over environmental impact and the need for more efficient transportation solutions, airless tires have emerged as a revolutionary alternative to traditional pneumatic tires. The market analysis reveals a surge in demand driven by the inherent advantages of airless tires, such as reduced maintenance costs, enhanced safety, and improved fuel efficiency.Segmentation Analysis:The military segment stands as an important force driving innovation and technological advancement. The military's stringent requirements for durability, reliability, and performance under extreme conditions have catalyzed the evolution of airless tire technology. These tires, characterized by their solid construction, eliminate the risk of punctures and flats, providing a resilient solution for military vehicles operating in challenging terrains. The military segment reveals a growing emphasis on enhancing mobility, reducing maintenance downtime, and ensuring operational readiness. Airless tires, with their ability to withstand varied terrains and resist damage from debris and hostile environments, have become an indispensable asset for military fleets worldwide.By Rim Size:. Less than 15 Inches. 15 to 20 Inches. More than 20 InchesBy Material:. Rubber. PlasticBy Vehicle Type:. Military Vehicles. Passenger & Commercial Vehicles. All-terrain Vehicles. Utility Vehicles. Two-wheelersRegional Analysis:Airless tires, offering advantages such as reduced maintenance, enhanced safety, and environmental sustainability, have gained significant traction in the APAC region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of adopting this transformative technology, driven by the relentless pursuit of advancements in automotive and mobility sectors. As the APAC region continues to embrace cutting-edge technologies, the Airless Tires Market is poised for robust growth, positioning itself as a key contributor to the evolving landscape of smart and sustainable transportation solutions in the region.Key Takeaways:. The growing emphasis on autonomous and electric vehicles is propelling the adoption of airless tires, as they offer a maintenance-free solution and contribute to the overall efficiency of next-generation transportation.. As the industry evolves, collaborations between tire manufacturers and automotive companies are becoming pivotal, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives innovation and accelerates the integration of airless tire technology into mainstream automotive markets.Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights:Recent Industry Developments:Bridgestone, a global leader in tire manufacturing, has been at the forefront of innovation with its airless tire concept, leveraging its proprietary "Air Free Concept" technology.Michelin, another major player in the market, has made noteworthy strides with its "Tweel" technology, an airless tire design that combines a rigid hub and flexible spokes to eliminate the need for air.Hankook Tire has been actively engaged in the development of airless tire solutions, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and durability in the automotive industry.Table of Contents:1. 