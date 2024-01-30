               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dr Reddy’S Posts 10.6% Rise In Q3 Net Profit At Rs 1,379 Cr


(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,378.9 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year, representing a 10.6 per cent increase over the corresponding figures of Rs 1,237.90 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company recorded its highest-ever sales in a quarter during the period, according to the management.

The revenue of the Hyderabad-based company rose 6.6 per cent to Rs 7,237 crore on the back of a strong performance in the US and European markets. The company also recorded 4.7 per cent increase in domestic sales.

