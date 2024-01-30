11 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) J&K Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 11 drug peddlers from Baramulla, Sopore and Budgam districts of Kashmir Valley.

“Psychotropic/contraband substances were recovered from the accused,” police said.

Police said that at a checkpoint in Wussan at Sultanpora, one person identified as Ghulam Rasool Dar of Palhalan in Pattan tehsil was arrested from whose possession 53 gms of Charas like substance was recovered.

“Police station Uri also established a checkpoint at Langhama where Nowkhaiz Khan, Yasir Ahmed, both Paranpelan, Abdul Waheed of Tilawati and Sibti Hassan of Kila Kiratpur were arrested. 70 gms of Charas-like substance were recovered from them,” police said.

Police said that in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore three persons were intercepted who have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malla of Hadipora Rafiabad, Firdous Ahmad Dar and Riyaz Ahmad Ganie, both the residents of Reban.

“During search, 100 grams of Charas-like substance and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” police said.

Police said that in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla a person was intercepted who has been identified as Mehraj ud Din Mir of Omar Colony Chijhama Rafiabad.

“During search, 50 grams of charas like substance and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession,” police said.

Police said that in Budgam, during routine naka checking near Srinagar International Airport, a police party of Police Post Humhama intercepted a vehicle driven by Javid Ahmed Dar of Gagoo Humhama.

“During search of the vehicle, charas-like substances weighing about 70 grams and 58 Strips of Alprazolam tablets were recovered,” police said.

Police said that a vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized.

“In another incident, during Naka checking at Khansahib near Ahle Hadees Masjid, a police party of Police Station Khansahib intercepted a suspicious person carrying two nylon bags who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot. He was later arrested.

“He has been identified as Khurshid Ahmed Mir of Khansahib. During search, semi grinded charas like substance weighing about 2.38 Kg was recovered from his possession,” police said.

Police said that cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been taken up.

