Vijayan Likely To Inaugurate The 21St Convention Of FOKANA In Washington

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 30 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to inaugurate the 21st international convention of the Federation of Malayali Associations in North America (FOKANA) in Washington on July 18, it was announced here on Tuesday.
The announcement was made by the office bearers of FOKANA which included President Babu Stephen, Paul Karugapillil and Biju Kottarakara.
Founded in 1983, FOKANA is the biggest organisation of Keralites with over five lakh members in the US and Canada.
As many as 1,500 delegates from 60 member organisations of various countries will participate in the event which will host business meets and seminars, besides a meeting of the women's forum.
