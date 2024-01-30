Media cautions of gender gap phenomenon problems

(MENAFN) Examining public opinion within generations has long been rooted in the belief that individuals within the same age group tend to align in their collective actions, public policy stances, and ideologies. This phenomenon is based on the shared experiences that shape their thinking, the simultaneous occurrence of pivotal life stages, and the mingling of individuals in common spaces. However, reports describing Generation Z as simultaneously progressive on certain issues while surprisingly conservative on others raise intriguing questions.



According to Alice Evans, a visiting fellow at Stanford University and a prominent researcher in this field, the key to understanding this apparent paradox lies in acknowledging the substantial gender gap prevalent within the current generation of individuals under 30. Contrary to perceiving Generation Z as a homogeneous entity, it can be viewed as two distinct generations due to the emergence of an ideological gap between young people of different genders worldwide. Despite coexisting in the same cities, workspaces, classrooms, and homes, there is a notable lack of consensus in visions and perspectives.



In the United States, Gallup data reveals a noteworthy shift. After decades during which both sexes were roughly exposed to liberal and conservative worldviews in equal measure, women aged 18 to 30 are now depicted as more liberal than their male counterparts. This gender gap unfolded within a relatively short span of six years. Similar trends are observed globally, with Germany showcasing a growing 30-point gap between conservative young men and progressive young women, while the United Kingdom experiences a 25-point disparity. In Poland, a significant divide is evident, where nearly half of men aged 18-21 support the far-right Confederation Party, in contrast to only one-sixth of young women of the same age. The complexity of Generation Z becomes apparent as it navigates divergent ideological currents, shaped by the unique interplay of gender dynamics within this cohort.



MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107786441