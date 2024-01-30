Struggles face US chip stocks amid AI boom, broader semiconductor drop

(MENAFN) The robust surge in US chip stocks, exemplified by significant value increases in companies like Nvidia and AMD over the past year, is facing headwinds as warnings signal that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom may be concealing a more extensive downturn in semiconductor demand. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, monitoring the performance of the top 30 US chip firms, has witnessed a remarkable 50 percent increase over the last 12 months. Investors have placed their bets on the sustained high demand for AI processors, crucial for applications such as GPT chat developed by entities like OpenAI and similar technologies.



However, the reality reveals that only a select few companies have substantially benefited from the relentless demand for AI chips, primarily within big tech firms and startups like OpenAI and Anthropic. Nvidia, alongside its suppliers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Supermicro, has experienced disproportionate gains. In contrast, the majority of other chip manufacturers find themselves grappling with mounting inventories and weakened customer demand across various industries.



The optimism surrounding the chip sector has been challenged by disappointing first-quarter forecasts for 2024 from industry leaders like Intel and Texas Instruments, eroding Wall Street's confidence in a broad recovery. This new development raises concerns about a lackluster year ahead for computers and smartphones in 2023, with diminished demand anticipated from automakers and industrial applications. As the dynamics in the semiconductor industry evolve, investors are navigating a landscape marked by both the flourishing AI sector and broader challenges confronting traditional chip markets.

