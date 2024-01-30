CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF 2024 CAGNY CONFERENCE PRESENTATION WEBCAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) will present at the 2024 CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. ET.



Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, Tom McGough, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, Ale Eboli, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present information on Conagra Brands' business strategies and financial outlook.



A video webcast of the presentation and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until Feb. 20, 2025.



About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), headquartered in

Chicago, is one of

North America's

leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®,

Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.