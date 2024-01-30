Manpowergroup Reports 4Th Quarter 2023 Results



Revenues of $4.6 billion (-4% as reported, -5% constant currency)

Continuation of challenging environment in North America and Europe during the quarter, solid demand in LATAM and APME

Gross profit margin of 17.5%. Staffing margins remained resilient; permanent recruitment trends were stable at lower levels in second half of the year

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $55 million; restructuring charges of $90 million include wind down costs on Germany Proservia business $50 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN ) today reported net losses of $1.73 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net earnings of $0.95 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Net losses in the quarter were $84.5 million compared to net earnings of $48.7 million a year earlier. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.6 billion, a 4% decrease from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs, and certain non-cash charges including goodwill and other impairment charge, pension settlements and Argentina related currency translation losses1. These items reduced earnings per share by $3.18 in the current quarter. Excluding these items, earnings per share was $1.45 per diluted share in the quarter representing a decrease of 30% in constant currency.2

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies3 compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 5% compared to the prior year period.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our fourth quarter and full year results reflect a challenging operating environment in North America and Europe, while we continued to see solid demand across Latin America and Asia Pacific Middle East. During 2023, we progressed our Diversification, Digitization and Innovation agenda and took significant actions to improve our business for today's environment and into the future. We are confident in our ability to navigate this kind of environment and ensure we are well positioned for profitable growth when demand improves.

We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the first quarter will be between $0.88 and $0.98, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 2 cents and excludes unfavorable operating losses for the run-off of our Proservia business estimated at 14 cents.

Our guidance excludes restructuring costs and any Argentina related impact of non-cash currency translation losses."

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $88.8 million, or net earnings of $1.76 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $373.8 million, or net earnings of $7.08 per diluted share in the prior year, respectively. The full year period included restructuring costs, a loss on sale of our Philippines business, a non-cash goodwill and other impairment charge, pension settlements and an Argentina related non-cash currency translation losses which reduced earnings per share by $4.28. Excluding the net impact of these charges, earnings per share for the year was $6.04 per diluted share representing a decrease of 28% in constant currency.4

Revenues for the year were $18.9 billion, representing a decrease of 5% compared to the prior year or a decrease of 4% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the year were negatively impacted by 14 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.

