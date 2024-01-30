Dollar stabilizes as markets await Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US dollar exhibited limited movement against other major currencies, trading within a narrow range as traders eagerly awaited insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, keen on discerning signals about potential interest rate adjustments. The dollar index remained stable around 103.50 during Asian trading hours, reflecting cautious market sentiment leading up to the Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled to span two days beginning Tuesday.



Anticipating that the US central bank will maintain current interest rates, market focus is directed towards Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during the press conference on Wednesday. Investors are keenly observing for any indications or hints regarding potential future adjustments in interest rates. The CME Group's Fed Watch tool reveals that markets currently anticipate a 46 percent probability of the central bank initiating interest rate cuts in March, down from 73.4 percent reported a month ago. This shift in expectations aligns with data reinforcing the perception that the US economy continues to demonstrate resilience.



Matt Simpson, Chief Market Analyst at City Index, expressed optimism, suggesting that the Federal Open Market Committee meeting might not be as pessimistic as current market prices suggest. Meanwhile, the euro experienced a marginal decline of 0.09 percent, trading at $1.0822. This movement occurred ahead of the release of preliminary GDP data for the euro zone's fourth quarter, with expectations indicating weaker indicators compared to the United States. The evolving dynamics in the currency markets reflect the anticipation and cautious positioning of traders in response to the impending Federal Reserve decision and its potential implications for the global economic landscape.

