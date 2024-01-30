VCI Global Bags Another IPO Contract In Partnership With Legacy Corporate Advisory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the“Company”) is awarded an initial public offering (“IPO”) contract to list one of the largest Information Technology companies in Malaysia (“IT Company”), providing cutting-edge cross-border technology solutions and services.



A Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) was inked yesterday between VCI Global and Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn Bhd (“Legacy Corporate Advisory”), solidifying their commitment to establishing a strategic alliance. This collaborative venture reflects a dedication to mutual cooperation, leveraging respective strengths and resources, and jointly exploring new market opportunities, particularly in relation to IPOs on stock exchanges in the United States.

This partnership has resulted in their first IPO contract with the Malaysian-based IT Company, where synergies are achieved through the sharing of IPO and corporate consultancy knowledge and expertise between VCI Global and Legacy Corporate Advisory.

Renowned for delivering technologically innovative, client-centric, and comprehensive cross-border technology solutions, applications, and infrastructure setup for both public and private sector clientele, the IT Company achieved an outstanding revenue growth of 250% in the last fiscal year alone, complementing its 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 194% in revenue. The IT Company anticipates the completion of its planned IPO on Nasdaq by the end of 2024.

“Our strategic partnership with VCI Global, aimed at delivering top-notch IPO consultancy services, and sealed by our inaugural deal with one of Malaysia's largest IT companies, marks the beginning of a transformative journey into the heart of market expansion and sustainable business growth,” affirmed Nelson Goh Thuan Peck, Director of Legacy Corporate Advisory.

“We are undoubtedly honored to form this strategic collaboration with Legacy Corporate Advisory, pooling our expertise and resources to provide enhanced consultancy services for companies undertaking IPOs, particularly on US stock exchanges. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering value-added solutions and supporting our clients' growth ambitions,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited has established itself as a world-class multi-disciplinary consultancy group in the areas of business, technology, and marketing consultancy. Our dedicated team of consultants possesses extensive expertise in capital markets, investor/public relations, marketing, real estate, and technology consultancy, ensuring the fulfilment and surpassing of clients'' requirements and objectives. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our valued clients receive not only expert advice, but a comprehensive partnership aimed at achieving their business goals and staying ahead in today's competitive business environment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI Global Limited

...