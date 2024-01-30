Hubbell Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

HUBBELL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AND

FULL YEAR RESULTS



Q4 diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.16; adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.69

Q4 net sales from continuing operations +10% (organic +8%)

FY 2023 diluted EPS from continuing operations of $14.05; adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $15.33 FY 2024 diluted EPS from continuing operations expected range of $14.40-$14.90; adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations expected range of $16.00-$16.50

SHELTON, CT. (January 30, 2024) – Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“Hubbell delivered a strong finish to a strong year,” said Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and CEO.“For the full year 2023, the Company generated over 40% operating profit and earnings growth for our shareholders, while accelerating investments back into our business to serve our customers and drive long-term growth and productivity. We also continued to execute on our strategy to create a focused portfolio of critical infrastructure solutions aligned around grid modernization and electrification.”

Mr. Bakker continued,“Fourth quarter results reflect double-digit sales growth, along with significant margin expansion and operating profit growth. Price realization remains strong, supported by leading service levels, and year-over-year volumes were positive in the quarter. In Utility Solutions, transmission markets were robust, while strong growth in communication and controls was driven by backlog conversion. Utility distribution markets continued to be impacted by channel inventory normalization as anticipated, and telecom markets were weak in the quarter. Electrical Solutions growth was driven by both price and volume, while effective execution drove another quarter of strong year-over-year margin expansion. Industrial end markets were solid, and renewables and datacenter verticals each contributed double-digit growth. While commercial markets were modest in the quarter, channel inventory levels have largely stabilized in electrical products markets.”

Mr. Bakker concluded,“I am proud of the performance our employees delivered to customers and for shareholders in 2023. Looking ahead, I am confident that the investments we are making in our business will enable us to build on our leading positions with customers in front of and behind the meter, and that we can continue to drive attractive profitable growth for shareholders in 2024 and beyond.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The comments and year-over-year comparisons in this segment review are based on fourth quarter results from continuing operations in 2023 and 2022.

Utility Solutions segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 13% to $811 million compared to $716 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Organic net sales increased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, while acquisitions added 4%. Total Utility T&D Components net sales increased approximately 4% and Utility Communications and Controls net sales increased by approximately 48% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Utility Solutions segment operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $143 million, or 17.6% of net sales, compared to $109 million, or 15.2% of net sales in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $174 million, or 21.4% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $123 million, or 17.2% of net sales in the same period of the prior year. The increases in operating income and operating margin were primarily due to price realization in excess of cost inflation and volume growth, partially offset by increased investment.

Electrical Solutions segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $534 million increased 6% from $503 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Organic net sales increased 6% in the quarter. Electrical Solutions segment operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $83 million, or 15.5% of net sales, compared to $63 million, or 12.5% of net sales in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $88 million, or 16.5% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $72 million, or 14.3% of net sales in the same period of the prior year. Increases in operating income and operating margin were primarily due to price realization in excess of cost inflation and volume growth.

During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired Northern Star Holdings, Inc. (commercially known as Systems Control), a manufacturer of substation control and relay panels, for approximately $1.1 billion, using cash and cash equivalents and the proceeds from a $600 million term loan. The Company also entered into an agreement during the quarter to sell its residential lighting business for a cash purchase price of $131 million. The residential lighting sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2023 results exclude $0.32 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.21 of transaction, integration, and separation costs. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2022 results exclude $0.31 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.02 of pension charge.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $346 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $242 million in the comparable period of 2022. Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) was $284 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $180 million reported in the comparable period of 2022.

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

For the full year 2024, Hubbell anticipates total sales growth of 8-10% and organic sales growth of 3-5%. Closed acquisitions, net of the pending divestiture of residential lighting, are anticipated to contribute approximately 5% to total sales growth.

Hubbell expects 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $14.40 to $14.90 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (“Adjusted EPS”) in the range of $16.00 to $16.50. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which the Company expects to be approximately $1.60 per share for the full year. The Company believes Adjusted EPS is a useful measure of underlying financial performance in light of our acquisition strategy.

The diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS ranges are based on an adjusted tax rate of approximately 22.5% and include approximately $0.25 of anticipated restructuring and related investment. The Company expects full year 2024 free cash flow of approximately $800 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about expectations regarding our financial results, condition and outlook, anticipated end markets, near-term volume, channel inventory normalization, continuing to build on leading positions with customers, market positioning, portfolio actions becoming net accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2024, continued investment for long-term growth and productivity, driving attractive profitable growth for our shareholders in 2024 and beyond, and the timing of the closing on the sale of our residential lighting business, and all statements, including our projected financial results, set forth in the“Summary & Outlook” section above, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions are forward-looking. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”, "intend", "depend",“plan”,“estimated”, "predict",“target”,“should”,“could”,“may”, "subject to",“continues”,“growing”, "prospective", "forecast"“projected”, "purport", "might",“if”, "contemplate",“potential”, "pending", "target", "goals", "scheduled"“will”,“will likely be”, and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business conditions, geopolitical conditions (including the wars in Ukraine and Israel, as well as trade tensions with China) and changes in general economic conditions in particular industries, markets or geographic regions, and ongoing softness in the residential markets, as well as the potential for a significant economic slowdown, continued inflation, stagflation or recession, higher interest rates, and higher energy costs; our ability to offset increases in material and non-material costs through price recovery and volume growth; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside the Company's control; the effects of trade tariffs, import quotas and other trade restrictions or actions taken by the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries, including changes in U.S. trade policies; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans, regulatory issues, changes in tax laws including multijurisdictional implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's comprehensive base erosion and profit shifting plan, or changes in geographic profit mix affecting tax rates and availability of tax incentives; the impact of and the ability to complete and integrate strategic acquisitions; successfully and to obtain the expected financial results thereof, including from the acquisitions of Indústria Eletromecânica Balestro Ltda., EI Electronics LLC, and the Systems Controls business, such as potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships resulting from completion of the transaction, competitive responses to the transaction, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the company, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, and litigation relating to the transaction; the impact of certain divestitures, including the benefits and costs of the proposed sale of our residential lighting business; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors",“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”,“Forward-Looking Statements” and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

