Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $31.5 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infectious Disease Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $21.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $31.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The increasing awareness of the importance of early disease diagnosis is poised to significantly boost the adoption of infectious disease diagnostics products. As individuals become more conscious of the benefits associated with early detection, there is a natural inclination towards seeking preventive healthcare measures, including regular screenings and diagnostic tests. This is expected to drive the infectious disease diagnostics market. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario may restrain this market's growth to a certain extent. Download an Illustrative overview: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $21.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $31.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type of Testing, Sample Type, Technology, Disease Type, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increased growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Over the years, the infectious disease diagnostics market has witnessed significant technological advancements. The technologies that power infectious disease diagnostics are rapidly evolving to help overcome some of the challenges associated with utilizing diagnostic tests, including improving their clinical utility. In recent years, quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) has gained popularity for pathogen detection as it only requires less than five hours for testing. It is simple and reproducible with improved quantitative capacity over conventional PCR. Advancements in PCR have also led to the development of the isothermal amplification method. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has been replacing first-generation sequencing or Sanger sequencing over the years. NGS is available at a lower cost, and it also requires smaller amounts of DNA to produce accurate and reliable data.

Based on product & service, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is broadly classified into reagents, kits, and consumables, instruments, and software & services. In 2022, the largest market share was held by the reagents, kits, and consumables segment. The primary drivers for the segment's growth include the rising volume of infectious disease diagnostic tests and the availability of a diverse array of reagents.

Categorized by technology, the infectious disease diagnostics market is broadly classified into immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, DNA microarray, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing, and other technologies.

In 2022, the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market was held by immunodiagnostics. Advances in technology and automation have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of immunodiagnostic tests. Automated systems allow for high-throughput testing, reducing the turnaround time and increasing overall productivity.

Based on end user, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Diagnostic laboratories are equipped with advanced technologies and instruments necessary for conducting a variety of infectious disease tests; this technological infrastructure supports the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic methods.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to experience the highest CAGR. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region have been experiencing steady growth in healthcare expenditure. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing per capita income, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region.

Buy an Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry Report (240 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Infectious Disease Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:



Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

bioMérieux (France)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Revvity (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

Genetic Signatures Ltd. (Australia)

OraSure Technologies (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

ELITech Group (France)

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

InBios International, Inc. (US)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

Uniogen Oy (Finland) and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages:

This report categorizes the infectious disease diagnostics market based on product & service, type of testing, sample type, technology, disease type, end user, and region:

By Product & Service



Reagents, Kits, and Consumables

Instruments Software & Services

By Type of Testing



Laboratory Testing PoC Testing

By Technology



Immunodiagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Clinical Microbiology

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray Other Technologies

By Disease Type



Hepatitis



Hepatitis B



Hepatitis C

Other Hepatitis Diseases

HIV

Hospital-acquired Infections

Mosquito-borne Diseases

HPV

Chlamydia trachomatis

Neisseria gonorrhea

Tuberculosis

Influenza

Syphilis Other Infectious Diseases

By Sample Type



Blood, Serum, and Plasma

Urine Other Sample Types

By End User



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Research Institutes Other End Users

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Key Market Stakeholders:



Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department R&D Department

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global infectious disease diagnostics market by product & service, type of testing, sample type, technology, disease type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall infectious disease diagnostics market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments To benchmark players within the infectious disease diagnostics market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostic Market

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

Influenza Diagnostics Market

Research Insights:

Content Source:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...