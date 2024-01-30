Global DNA Sequencing Market To Reach $9.9 Billion By 2030 With Technological Innovations And Rising Demand For Personalized Medicine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2030 by Product, Technology, Workflow, Application, End-Use and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The DNA Sequencing Market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, influenced by continuous technological advancements and increasing incidence of genetic disorders. This new comprehensive research publication provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics that are shaping this rapidly evolving sector.

With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030, the industry is expected to expand from its valuation of USD 8.6 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 9.9 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by numerous factors including the escalating demand for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of genetic diseases.

Rising Incidence of Genetic Diseases Catalyzing Market Growth

The increasing number of genetic disorders, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and cystic fibrosis, is leading to a heightened need for advanced DNA sequencing technologies for diagnosis and treatment. Enhanced adoption of sequencing methods is anticipated to continue, further stimulating market expansion.

Emergence of Personalized Medicine as a Key Market Driver

Personalized medicine is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles. DNA sequencing is integral to this approach, with its ability to identify unique genetic variations. Its critical role in enabling precision medicine is a significant factor contributing to the DNA sequencing market growth.

North America Leads in Market Dominance

North America remains the dominant force in DNA sequencing, with advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. Government initiatives, such as those in cancer treatment, continue to fuel the development and adoption of DNA sequencing technologies.

Asia-Pacific Projected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest revenue CAGR, with factors such as increased healthcare spending and growing awareness about genetic diseases propelling the market forwards. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors to this regional market growth.

Market Segmentation Insights



The report offers detailed segmentation of the DNA Sequencing Market, covering areas such as Product, Technology, Workflow, Application, and End-use. Crucial segments and their potential for growth are discussed, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the market's direction.



By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services

By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, etc.

By Workflow: Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis

By Application: Clinical Investigation, Oncology, Consumer Genomics, etc.

By End-Use: Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and more By Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report provides a comprehensive competitive analysis, including detailed profiles of key market players and their strategies. It outlines the dynamic factors that are currently driving growth, as well as those restraining it. A thorough analysis of these factors will assist businesses in making well-informed decisions and developing effective market strategies.

The in-depth analysis included in this research report aims to clarify market complexities and help stakeholders establish a strong foothold in the global DNA Sequencing Market. With an overview of the competitive landscape, regulatory frameworks, and technological trends, the report is a vital asset for anyone looking to understand or invest in the DNA sequencing space.

Report Segmentation

By Product



Instruments

Consumables Services

By Technology



Third Generation DNA Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing

Sanger Sequencing Others

By Workflow



Pre-sequencing

Sequencing Data Analysis

By Application



Clinical Investigation

Oncology

Forensics & Agrigenomics

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing

Consumer Genomics Others

By End-Use



Clinical Research

Academic Research

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Clinics Others

Companies Profiled



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics

PierianDx

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH Eurofins Scientific

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900