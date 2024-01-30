3D-Printed Organs Market Projected To Reach USD 2.13 Billion By 2030 – New Research Highlights Trends, Technologies And Regional Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D-Printed Organs Market 2030 by Organ, Technology, Material, Application, End-user & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In an era where medical advancements are paramount, the global market for 3D-printed organs is experiencing a surging trajectory, poised to expand from USD 2.13 billion in 2023 to a projected value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.51% until 2030. This significant growth reflects concerted efforts to address chronic disease prevalence and meet the escalating demand for organ transplants.

Fueled by advancements in materials science and bioprinting technologies, the 3D-printed organs market is on the cusp of revolutionizing transplantation and regenerative medicine. The innovation in bioink formulations and tissue engineering is envisaged to be the cornerstone for fabricating organs with a precision that heralds a new era in personalized medicine.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Robust Growth in the 3D-Printed Organs Sphere

In the geographical market landscape, North America's robust infrastructure and significant investments in healthcare R&D have entrenched its dominance in the 3D-printed organs sector. The proliferation of chronic diseases and the resultant need for transplants drive the demand for such groundbreaking technologies in this region.

Concurrently, Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a high-growth hotspot, underpinned by technological receptiveness and substantial patient demographics seeking advanced healthcare interventions. This is complemented by concentrated efforts in medical research and a pronounced willingness to adopt novel medical solutions.

Report Offers Comprehensive Insights on Market Dynamics and Future Opportunities

Offering a deep-dive analysis, the new research report delineates the 3D-printed organs market by organ type, technology, material, application, end-user, and geography. Highlighted within are critical insights on industry trends, growth drivers, and the competitive landscape that shape this market's future.

Moreover, the report encompasses a categorized market dissection including heart, liver, kidney, lung, and other organ types, each slated for revolutionary impacts through 3D printing. The inclusion of various technologies like extrusion-based 3D printing, laser-assisted printing, and magnetic levitation illustrates the wide spectrum of innovation underpinning the market's growth.

The strategic investigation into the underlying dynamics influencing market expansion is aimed at organizations seeking to align with market trends and drive profitable growth. By scrutinizing the competitive landscape and identifying key market players, the report serves as an invaluable tool for businesses to strategize and navigate the burgeoning 3D-printed organs ecosystem.

The confluence of technological advancements, bio-medical breakthroughs, and the pressing need for organ transplants create a unique and critical juncture for the 3D-printed organs market.

With comprehensive insights and an outlook on regional growth patterns, the newly released report is anticipated to be a pivotal resource for decision-makers, investors, healthcare professionals, and parties interested in the future of regenerative medicine and organ transplantation.

Report Segmentation

By Organ Type



Heart

Liver

Kidney

Lung

Skin

Bone

Pancreas

Ear

Eye Others

By Technology Type



Extrusion-Based 3D Printing

Laser-Assisted Printing

Inkjet Printing

Stereolithography

Magnetic Levitation

Laser Based Others

By Material Type



Biological Materials (Bioinks)

Synthetic Polymers

Hydrogels

Ceramics

Metals Biomaterials

By Application



Transplantation

Research & Drug Testing

Disease Modeling

Regenerative Medicine Medical Training & Education

By End-user



Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutions Others

Companies Profiled



Organovo Holdings Inc.

Modern Meadow

Poietis

REGEMAT 3D S.L.

Cellbricks

Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.

Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd

EnvisionTEC

nScrypt

Advanced Solutions, Inc.

Digilab Inc.

TeVido BioDevices

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. CELLINK GLOBAL

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900