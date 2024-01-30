(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Weed Control Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific smart weed control market (excluding China), valued at $135.7 million in 2022, is expected to reach $408.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2023-2028). The agriculture industry's expanding emphasis on increasing crop yields while lowering input costs is the main factor driving the rise. Effective weed control, efficient herbicide application, and accurate and targeted weed management are all made possible by smart weed control technologies. These technologies are expected to boost the growth of the global smart weed control market in the upcoming years by helping farmers make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency, cut down on resource waste, and lessen their environmental impact.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers



Growing Crop Losses due to Weed Infestation



Need for Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Economic Aspects, Commercial Adaptation, and Ecological Benefits of Site-Specific Weed Management

Business Challenges



High Initial Cost of Smart Weed Control Technologies or Equipment



Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks



Lack of Interoperability Hindering the Growth

Market Strategy and Development

Business Strategies



Product Development and Innovation

Market Development

Corporate Strategies



Mergers and Acquisitions



Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Weed Control Market

Business Opportunities



Development of Innovative and Affordable Smart Weed Control Solutions Development toward Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based Weed Control Equipment Market Introduction

Smart weed control effectively detects and removes undesired plants by utilizing cutting-edge technology including robots, computer vision, and machine learning. These systems reduce the need for chemical pesticides and manual work by focusing on weeds while minimizing their influence on desired crops through analysis of plant features and growth patterns. Together, sensors, AI-driven equipment, and autonomous drones accurately apply treatment, maximizing resource efficiency and advancing sustainable agriculture. This cutting-edge method ensures effective and environmentally responsible crop production by increasing output, reducing harm to the environment, and revolutionizing weed management for modern farming.

As a result, smart weed control is becoming more and more important in contemporary agriculture since it has the ability to transform weed management techniques and solve important issues that land managers and farmers face. Smart weed control aims to get around the drawbacks of traditional weed control techniques like hand weeding and indiscriminate pesticide spraying. Sustainability of the environment is one of the main justifications for the need for intelligent weed management. The spraying of conventional herbicides may result in chemical drift, which could harm non-target plants and have an adverse effect on wildlife. Conversely, smart weed management minimizes chemical use and lowers the possibility of environmental contamination by providing focused and accurate herbicide application.

Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by Application

Agriculture Non-Agriculture Segmentation 2: by Type

Weed Mapping Weed Sensing and Management Segmentation 3: by Region

China Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Key Companies

SprayingDrone Inc.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

One Smart Spray

XAG Co. Ltd.

DJI SenseFly Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $172.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $408.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Asia-Pacific Smart Weed Control Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900