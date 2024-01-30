(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disperse Dyes Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global disperse dyes market is experiencing a robust growth phase, attributed to factors such as the burgeoning demand for synthetic fibers and significant advancements in the textile industry. A new comprehensive research publication has been added to our website, offering valuable insights into this dynamic market and its prospective trends.

The disperse dyes market size, which stood at $3.83 billion in 2023, is projected to reach an impressive $4.26 billion by the year 2024, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth is catalyzed by the intensifying demand for synthetic fibers, an uptick in global apparel and textile manufacturing, the widespread globalization of textile production, stringent regulatory compliance, and evolving consumer trends.

The research accentuates the significant role played by sustainable dyeing practices, the advent of eco-friendly dye formulations, and emerging non-textile applications. Moreover, the report explores how the industry's shift towards a circular economy framework and general economic trends are shaping market trajectories.

Key market segments such as low-energy, medium-energy, and high-energy dyes have been analyzed. The study elaborates on their application across diverse fiber types, including polyester, nylon, rayon, and others. A profound examination of chemical categories like nitro dyes, amino ketone dyes, and anthraquinonoid dyes reveals their extensive utilization across numerous industries such as textiles, leather, and plastics.

Regional Market Highlights:



Asia-Pacific's Dominance: Leading the global market in 2023, Asia-Pacific continues to be the largest region in the disperse dyes market, showcasing robust production and consumption patterns. Global Expansion: The report offers detailed coverage spanning other crucial geographies such as Western Europe, North America, and the emerging markets of the Middle East and Africa, among others.

This publication offers an exclusive look at the competitive landscape, detailing the strategic initiatives and innovative product launches by key players. For example, the introduction of Jay Chemical Industries Limited's Jaylene range of dispersed dyes illustrates the market's innovation trajectory. Furthermore, the report highlights transformative industry developments, such as Clariant's strategic acquisition of BASF's U.S. operations.

This move demonstrates how leading market entities are expanding their capabilities and reinforcing their market presence. In-depth analysis and comprehensive data presented in this market research report aim to empower stakeholders, business leaders, and decision-makers with actionable insights and a clear understanding of the future market outlook.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

Archroma Corporation

DyStar India Pvt. Ltd.

The Yorkshire Trading Company

Lonsen-Kiri Industries Limited.

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.

Jihua Group Corporation Limited

Varshney Chemicals

Akik Dye Chem

Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co. Ltd.

ShangHai Anoky Group Co.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Heubach GmbH

Zhejiang Lonsen Holding Co. Ltd.

Ritan

Wanfeng Auto Holding Group

Suzhou Sunway Dyes & Chemicals Co.

Jay Chemical Industries Ltd.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Yide

BASF SE

Hangzhou Tiankun Chem Co. Ltd.

Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Atul Ltd.

Cathay Industries USA

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Colourtex Industries Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900