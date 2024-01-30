Printer Market Size To Worth US$ 75.2 Billion By 2032 | With A 4.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global printer market size reached US$ 49.9 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Printer Market Report by Printer Type (Multi-Functional, Standalone), Technology Type (Dot Matrix Printer, Inkjet Printer, LED Printer, Thermal Printer, Laser Printer), Printer Interface (Wired, Wireless), End User (Residential, Commercial, Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Government, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global printer market size reached US$ 49.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Printer Industry:

Rise of Small Businesses and Home Offices:

The growing number of small businesses and home offices is positively influencing the market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of entrepreneurial startups and the prevalence of remote work trends. Small businesses and home offices often need more high-volume printing needs of larger corporations, making printers with modest capabilities and lower operational costs more appealing. These users typically prioritize convenience, cost-effectiveness, and space-saving designs. This is resulting in the demand for compact, multifunctional printers that offer print, scan, and copy functions in a single device. Manufacturers are responding to this need by developing printers with advanced connectivity features like wireless and mobile printing, catering to the flexibility and efficiency desired by small business owners and remote workers.

Technological Advancements in Printing Technology:

Innovations in the designs and functionality of printers are not only enhancing printer performance but are also expanding their functionalities. These developments include improvements in inkjet technology, leading to faster print speeds and higher quality outputs, making them more appealing for both personal and professional use. Laser printers are also undergoing advancements, with enhanced energy efficiency and reduced printing costs. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) allows for smarter printers capable of predictive maintenance, automatic supply replenishment, and enhanced security features. These technological improvements are not just limited to hardware but also include software enhancements in printer drivers and management systems that are contributing to easier user interfaces and more efficient workflow management.

Personalized and On-Demand Printing:

The rising trend of personalized and on-demand printing is contributing to the market growth. This demand is prevalent in sectors like marketing, where personalized materials, such as brochures, flyers, and business cards, are crucial for user engagement. The ability to print on-demand allows businesses to produce small, customized batches, reducing waste and costs associated with large print runs. Advances in digital printing technology are also facilitating this trend, offering high-quality prints with shorter turnaround times. Additionally, the growing popularity of photo printing among individuals, driven by the ubiquity of smartphones and digital photography, is catalyzing the demand for high-quality, user-friendly home photo printers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Printer Industry:

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

HP Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Printer Market Report Segmentation:

By Printer Type:

Multi-Functional

Standalone

Multi-functional exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its versatility and ability to perform multiple tasks, such as printing, scanning, and copying.

By Technology Type:

Dot Matrix Printer

Inkjet Printer

LED Printer

Thermal Printer

Laser Printer

Inkjet printer holds the biggest market share, attributed to their cost-effectiveness, high-quality color printing capabilities, and suitability for a wide range of applications.

By Printer Interface:

Wired

Wireless

Based on the printer interface, the market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless.

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Government

Others

Commercial represents the largest segment as it encompasses a wide range of businesses, including offices, print shops, and advertising agencies, which require high-volume printing and multifunctional capabilities.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing technological advancements and growing adoption of advanced printing technologies in various industries.

Global Printer Market Trends:

The rising emergence of managed print services (MPS) is bolstering the market growth. MPS involves the outsourcing of business printing needs to a third-party provider, encompassing hardware, supplies, maintenance, and support services. This model is particularly attractive for medium and large organizations seeking to reduce printing costs, improve efficiency, and streamline their printing infrastructure. By adopting MPS, businesses are benefiting from customized solutions that optimize their print environment, leading to significant cost savings and reduced environmental impact through better resource management. MPS providers also offer advanced security features, essential in an era where data protection is paramount.

