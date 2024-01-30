Crown LNG Holdings And Catcha Investment Corp. Announce Analyst & Investor Day To Be Held February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The event will provide investors and analysts with an opportunity to hear from Crown LNG's management and business leaders about its strategy and operations.

OSLO, NORWAY, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown LNG Holdings AS (“Crown LNG”), a leading provider of offshore LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations, along with Catcha Investment Corp. (NYSE American: CHAA) (“Catcha”), today announced that it will host an Analyst & Investor Day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 8, 2024.The event will provide investors and analysts with an opportunity to hear from Crown LNG's senior management and business leaders about its strategy and operations. Senior management of Catcha will also present. The live event will be available via and a recording will be available at that URL shortly after the live presentation.The Analyst & Investor Day will include presentations from several members of senior management of Crown LNG and Catcha, including:.Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown LNG.Jørn S. Husemoen, CFO of Crown LNG.Gunnar Knutsen, President of Crown LNG.Kit Wong, CFO of Catcha Investment Corp.Crown LNG previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Catcha, which is expected to result in Crown LNG becoming a publicly listed company under the new ticker symbol“CGBS”.About Crown LNG Holdings ASCrown LNG Holdings AS is a leading provider of offshore LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations, which represent a significant addressable market for bottom-fixed, gravity based (“GBS”) liquefaction and regasification plants, as well as associated green hydrogen, ammonia and power projects. Through this approach, Crown aims to provide lower carbon sources of energy securely to under-served markets across the globe. Visit for more information.About Catcha Investment CorpCatcha Investment Corp (NYSE American: CHAA) is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. 