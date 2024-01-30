Watch Market Share 2024 | Industry Size, Sales Revenue, Top Brands, Growth Rate, Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Watch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the watch market share . The global market size reached US$ 74.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032. .

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Watch Industry:

.Technological Advancements:

Smartwatches and wearable technology offer functionalities beyond traditional timekeeping, including health and fitness tracking, global positioning system (GPS) navigation, contactless payments, and smartphone connectivity. Watches also include features like heart rate monitoring, step counting, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level measurement. This integration of health and wellness functionalities is attracting health-conscious consumers and those interested in personal fitness.

.Fashion Trends:

Fashion trends dictate the design elements of watches, including shape, color, and material. Luxury brands often set these trends with their unique designs, which are then adopted by more affordable brands. Collaborations between watch brands and high-fashion designers or celebrities create buzz and influence consumer preferences. These partnerships often result in limited-edition pieces that combine the brand identity of both parties, appealing to fans of the designer or celebrity and watch enthusiasts.

.Marketing and Branding Strategies:

With the growing importance of digital platforms, a strong online presence is essential. Brands use social media, email marketing, and online advertising to reach potential buyers. Engaging content, interactive campaigns, and targeted ads help in attracting and retaining consumers. In addition, exceptional consumer service, both in-store and online, is a key component of the marketing strategy of watch brands. Personalized services, easy return policies, and reliable consumer support enhance the buying experience, fostering brand loyalty.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Watch Industry:

.Apple Inc.

.Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

.Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

.Fossil Group Inc.

.LG Electronics Inc.

.Movado Group Inc.

.Rolex SA

.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

.Seiko Holdings Corporation

.The Swatch Group Ltd.

.Titan Company Limited

.Xiaomi Corporation

Watch Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Quartz

.Mechanical

Quartz represents the largest segment due to its affordability, accuracy, and low maintenance compared to mechanical watches.

By Price Range:

.Low-Range

.Mid-Range

.Luxury

Low-range accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the broad consumer base seeking functional and budget-friendly watches.

By Distribution Channel:

.Online Retail Stores

.Offline Retail Stores

Offline retail stores exhibit a clear dominance in the market, as many customers prefer tactile experience and personalized service when purchasing watches.

By Application:

.Men

.Women

.Unisex

Based on end user, the market has been classified into men, women, and unisex.

Regional Insights:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the watch market, driven by the large consumer base and increasing purchasing power in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Global Watch Market Trends:

There is a growing consumer interest in sustainability, catalyzing the demand for watches made with eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Moreover, the rising interest in vintage and retro watch designs, with both original vintage pieces and new watches featuring vintage-inspired designs is gaining traction.

Besides this, the wide availability of watches through online and offline distribution channels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

.COVID-19 Impact

.Porters Five Forces Analysis

.Value Chain Analysis

.Strategic Recommendations

